https://sputnikglobe.com/20251031/us-atomic-tests-could-open-pandoras-box-for-new-arms-race-and-nuclear-war-1123045585.html

US Atomic Tests Could Open Pandora’s Box for 'New Arms Race and Nuclear War'

US Atomic Tests Could Open Pandora’s Box for 'New Arms Race and Nuclear War'

Sputnik International

A nuclear war risk is growing and Washington's apparent readiness to resume nuclear tests is making it more grave, warns Professor Peter Kuznick, director of the Nuclear Studies Institute at American University, in an interview with Sputnik.

2025-10-31T17:27+0000

2025-10-31T17:27+0000

2025-10-31T17:27+0000

analysis

us

opinion

peter kuznick

russia

china

washington

nuclear

nuclear weapons

nuclear tests

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/105173/51/1051735167_0:354:1019:927_1920x0_80_0_0_6497082ff152c4c2d8885f4b7495e2a5.jpg

"All nine nuclear powers are modernizing their nuclear arsenals, making them more efficient and more deadly. On top of that, there's pressure to expand the nuclear arsenals," Kuznick tells Sputnik. To complicate matters further, other countries – including South Korea and Ukraine - are flirting with the idea of developing their own nuclear weapons, the professor notes. The world is going the wrong direction and becoming more dangerous. US Unready for Nuclear Tests If the US resumes nuclear tests, Russia and China will follow suit, according to the professor.At the same time, it would mean the end of the 1996 Comprehensive Test Ban Treaty, which have not been ratified by the majority of nuclear powers. Up until now, the US, Russia and China have abided by it: the last Russian nuclear test took place in 1990, China's – in 1996. Reaction to Russian Wonder-Weapon? The idea of resuming nuclear tests followed Russia’s trials of its cutting-edge weapons. Could the US boast anything like that? Not yet — and it would take years to catch up, according to the pundit. Give Peace a Chance The most logical response to Washington's breaking the de facto moratorium on nuclear tests should be “the United States is out of control," Kuznick says. "That would be what [Russia and China] should say and do and call for new talks to end this expansion, intensification of the nuclear arms race," the professor underscores.US President Donald Trump in the meantime said that it will be known soon whether the United States will resume underground nuclear testing."You will find out very soon," Trump told reporters aboard Air Force One as he traveled to Palm Beach, Florida, as quoted by Reuters.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20251030/kremlin-burevestnik-test-was-non-nuclear-1123037063.html

https://sputnikglobe.com/20251030/un-warns-against-nuclear-testing-after-trumps-call-to-resume-us-tests-1123040961.html

russia

china

washington

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2025

Ekaterina Blinova

Ekaterina Blinova

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Ekaterina Blinova

us nuclear tests, us nuclear weapons, donald trump, moratorium on nuclear weapons tests, russia, china, russia's burevestnik and poseidon missiles, russia's oreshnik missile, nuclear arms race