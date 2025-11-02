https://sputnikglobe.com/20251102/russian-forces-strike-ukraines-energy-facilities-supporting-defense-industry--mod-1123053582.html

Russian Forces Strike Ukraine's Energy Facilities Supporting Defense Industry – MoD

The Russian armed forces struck energy facilities supporting the Ukrainian defense industry, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Sunday.

"The Russian operational-tactical aviation, drones, missile forces, and artillery carried out strikes on energy facilities supporting the operation of Ukrainian military-industrial complex enterprises, storage and preparation sites for launching long-range drones strikes, as well as temporary deployment points of Ukrainian armed groupings and foreign mercenaries in the 141st district," the ministry said in a statement.Russia's Battlegroup Tsentr has eliminated over 520 Ukrainian servicepeople over the past 24 hours, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Sunday.Additionally, up to 140 Ukrainian servicepeople were eliminated, three combat armored vehicles and two pickup trucks were destroyed, and two Ukrainian soldiers were captured in a battle for the city of Krasnoarmeysk (Pokrovsk) in the Donetsk People's Republic (DPR), the ministry added.Russia's Battlegroup Vostok continued to advance through Ukraine's defenses, defeating units of two mechanized brigades, three assault regiments, and two territorial defense brigades near the villages Danilovka, Orestopol, and Tikhoye in in the Dnepropetrovsk region, and Gulyaipole, Novoye Zaporozhye, and Uspenovka in the Zaporozhye region. Ukraine lost up to 240 personnel, an armored personnel carrier, two armored vehicles, 13 vehicles, and an artillery piece, the ministry said.Battlegroup Zapad has eliminated up to 215 Ukrainian servicepeople, a US-made M113 armored personnel carrier, four armored combat vehicles, 18 vehicles, and four field artillery pieces, as well as seven electronic warfare stations, an intelligence post, and three ammunition depots. In the Kupyansk area of ​​​​the Kharkov region alone, up to 50 Ukrainian troops, a Gvozdika self-propelled gun, a Djura armored vehicle, two trucks, five pickup trucks, and two ATVs (all-terrain vehicles) were destroyed, the ministry added.Battlegroup Sever defeated formations of several Ukrainian brigades and regiments near Andreevka, Iskriskovshchina, Kondratovka, Pavlovka and Sadky in the Sumy Region, as well as near Volchansk, Dvurechanskoye and Okop in the Kharkov region. Ukraine lost over 180 personnel, an armored personnel carrier, nine vehicles, and seven supply depots, the ministry said.Ukrainian losses included up to 120 servicepeople, a German-made Leopard tank, seven armored combat vehicles, six pickup trucks, a US-made AN/TPQ-48 counter-battery radar, three supply depots, and a fuel depot., the ministry added.Battlegroup Dnepr eliminated over 80 Ukrainian personnel and destroyed 12 vehicles, five electronic warfare stations, and several depots near Lukyanovskoye and Stepnogorsk in the Zaporozhye region, and Antonovka and Nikolskoye in the Kherson Region, the ministry added.Russia's Zapad are continuing to eliminate the encircled Ukrainian armed forces grouping near the city of Kupyansk in the Kharkov Region, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Sunday.Near the settlement of Kupyansk-Uzlovoy in the Kharkov Region, the Russian forces repelled enemy attacks aimed at breaking out of the encirclement, eliminating 14 Ukrainian servicepeople, three pickup trucks, and two quad bikes, it added."Three attacks by units of the 151st and 92nd Mechanized Brigades of the Ukrainian armed forces near the settlements of Blagodatovka, Velikaya Shapkovka, and Nechvolodovka in the Kharkov Region aimed at breaking out of the encirclement were repelled. Up to 20 militants and a Djura armored vehicle were destroyed," the ministry said.Russian air defense systems shot down 15 Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) over the Krasnodar Territory and Black Sea waters within three hours, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Sunday.The ministry also said that Russian Black Sea Fleet forces in the northwestern part of the Black Sea had destroyed six unmanned boats. Air defense systems have destroyed four guided aerial bombs, four rockets from the US-made HIMARS multiple launch rocket system, and 283 aircraft-type unmanned aerial vehicles, the ministry added.

