Putin Orders Approval of Roadmap for Development of Rare Metal Mining, Production - Kremlin
Russian President Vladimir Putin has instructed the government to approve a roadmap for the long-term development of rare and rare earth metal mining and production by December 1, the Kremlin said on Tuesday.
"To the Russian government: ... taking into account the previously issued instructions, approve an action plan ('roadmap') for the long-term development of the extraction and production of rare and rare earth metals," the Kremlin said, adding that it should be implemented by December 1.Vladimir Putin has instructed the government to develop transport and logistics centers on the border with China and North Korea, Kremlin said on Tuesday.Putin has instructed the government to build at least 10 industrial and technology parks in the Far East and the Arctic by 2030, the Kremlin said on Tuesday.Vladimir Putin has instructed the government, together with the Bank of Russia, to prepare proposals for the development of a financial center in the Far East based on the Eastern Exchange, the Kremlin said on Tuesday."The Russian government, together with the Bank of Russia, shall prepare and submit proposals for the development of a financial center in the Far East based on the V.V. Nikolaev Eastern Exchange Joint-Stock Company, including consideration of issues related to establishing regulatory features for the functioning of this center in order to ensure favorable conditions for attracting financial resources and placing shares of Russian companies," the Kremlin said in a statement.
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russian President Vladimir Putin has instructed the government to approve a roadmap for the long-term development of rare and rare earth metal mining and production by December 1, the Kremlin said on Tuesday.
"To the Russian government: ... taking into account the previously issued instructions, approve an action plan ('roadmap') for the long-term development of the extraction and production of rare and rare earth metals,
" the Kremlin said, adding that it should be implemented by December 1.
Vladimir Putin has instructed the government to develop transport and logistics centers on the border with China and North Korea, Kremlin said on Tuesday.
"The Russian government ... is instructed to take measures to ensure the development of multimodal transport and logistics centers in the Far Eastern Federal District and to improve the efficiency of their operations, including in the areas of the Nizhneleninskoye-Tongjiang and Blagoveshchensk-Heihe railway bridge crossings, as well as the bridge crossing under construction across the Tumannaya River (in the direction of North Korea), ensuring its commencement of operation in 2026 and bringing access roads to the said crossing under construction up to standard," the Kremlin said in a statement.
Putin has instructed the government to build at least 10 industrial and technology parks in the Far East and the Arctic by 2030, the Kremlin said on Tuesday.
"To the Russian government: ... taking into account previously issued instructions, ensure the creation by 2030 in the Far Eastern Federal District and the land territories of the Arctic zone of Russia of at least 10 industrial parks, technology parks and business parks to accommodate small and medium-sized businesses carrying out production activities in the areas of national technological priorities, as well as companies included in their cooperation chains," the Kremlin said in a statement.
Vladimir Putin has instructed the government, together with the Bank of Russia, to prepare proposals for the development of a financial center in the Far East based on the Eastern Exchange, the Kremlin said on Tuesday.
"The Russian government, together with the Bank of Russia, shall prepare and submit proposals for the development of a financial center in the Far East based on the V.V. Nikolaev Eastern Exchange Joint-Stock Company, including consideration of issues related to establishing regulatory features for the functioning of this center in order to ensure favorable conditions for attracting financial resources and placing shares of Russian companies," the Kremlin said in a statement.