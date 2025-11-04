https://sputnikglobe.com/20251104/putin-orders-approval-of-roadmap-for-development-of-rare-metal-mining-production---kremlin-1123060064.html

Putin Orders Approval of Roadmap for Development of Rare Metal Mining, Production - Kremlin

Putin Orders Approval of Roadmap for Development of Rare Metal Mining, Production - Kremlin

Sputnik International

Russian President Vladimir Putin has instructed the government to approve a roadmap for the long-term development of rare and rare earth metal mining and production by December 1, the Kremlin said on Tuesday.

2025-11-04T10:16+0000

2025-11-04T10:16+0000

2025-11-04T10:16+0000

russia

vladimir putin

russia

kremlin

rare-erath materials

rare

far east

bank of russia

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/0c/15/1115728170_0:210:2897:1840_1920x0_80_0_0_476d4905c206b0b444e1a6d414328633.jpg

"To the Russian government: ... taking into account the previously issued instructions, approve an action plan ('roadmap') for the long-term development of the extraction and production of rare and rare earth metals," the Kremlin said, adding that it should be implemented by December 1.Vladimir Putin has instructed the government to develop transport and logistics centers on the border with China and North Korea, Kremlin said on Tuesday.Putin has instructed the government to build at least 10 industrial and technology parks in the Far East and the Arctic by 2030, the Kremlin said on Tuesday.Vladimir Putin has instructed the government, together with the Bank of Russia, to prepare proposals for the development of a financial center in the Far East based on the Eastern Exchange, the Kremlin said on Tuesday."The Russian government, together with the Bank of Russia, shall prepare and submit proposals for the development of a financial center in the Far East based on the V.V. Nikolaev Eastern Exchange Joint-Stock Company, including consideration of issues related to establishing regulatory features for the functioning of this center in order to ensure favorable conditions for attracting financial resources and placing shares of Russian companies," the Kremlin said in a statement.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20250712/russian-gold-diamond-titanium-mining-companies-awaiting-entry-to-saudi-market-1122428936.html

russia

far east

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2025

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

roadmap for development of rare metal, russian president vladimir putin, long-term development