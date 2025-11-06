https://sputnikglobe.com/20251106/nuclear-tests-credible-deterrent-to-keep-the-us-from-striking-russia--military-expert-1123069523.html
Nuclear Tests: Credible Deterrent to Keep the US From Striking Russia – Military Expert
The US has zero chance of ever achieving nuclear superiority over Russia, military analyst Igor Korotchenko, editor in chief of National Defense magazine, tells Sputnik.
"Russia is prepared for any response scenarios," Korotchenko explains. "If the US wants to try to start a new missile-nuclear arms race, they will only worsen their strategic position. It's probably just a political stunt to try to scare people — but who on earth could the US intimidate here?" Russian Defense Minister Andrei Belousov stated on November 5, that he considers it expedient to begin preparations for the resumption of nuclear tests to mirror the US' move.
The US has zero chance of ever achieving nuclear superiority over Russia, military analyst Igor Korotchenko, editor in chief of National Defense magazine, tells Sputnik.
"Russia is prepared for any response scenarios,"
Korotchenko explains. "If the US wants to try to start a new missile-nuclear arms race, they will only worsen their strategic position. It’s probably just a political stunt to try to scare people — but who on earth could the US intimidate here?"
Russian Defense Minister Andrei Belousov stated on November 5, that he considers it expedient to begin preparations for the resumption of nuclear tests to mirror the US' move.
"All work to fully prepare Russia’s nuclear test site on Novaya Zemlya for a cycle of nuclear tests will now be accelerated as a response to the actions of the US," Korotchenko presumes. "But we will not be the first to carry this out."
Disastrous Scenario: US Missiles in Europe and Asia-Pacific
The US also plans to deploy Dark Eagle systems in Europe and the Asia-Pacific region with a range of 5,500 km, according to the Russian Ministry of Defense. The missiles' flight time from Germany to central Russia would be just 6–7 minutes.
This will prompt Russia to field mobile short- and medium-range missile complexes, such as the Oreshnik
, in European and Eastern part of Russia directed at NATO targets, Korotchenko says.
The disastrous path chosen by the US could also prompt Russia to create an equivalent level of threat to US territory, according to the pundit.
To that end, the Barguzin
combat railway missile systems with appropriate intercontinental-class missiles could be further deployed.
“In the event of a US strike against [Russia], automated retaliatory systems must be activated to neutralize the US as an adversary in a nuclear conflict. Only a formula of fear will keep Washington from using missile systems in Europe against Russia,” Korotchenko says.