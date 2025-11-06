https://sputnikglobe.com/20251106/nuclear-tests-credible-deterrent-to-keep-the-us-from-striking-russia--military-expert-1123069523.html

Nuclear Tests: Credible Deterrent to Keep the US From Striking Russia – Military Expert

Sputnik International

The US has zero chance of ever achieving nuclear superiority over Russia, military analyst Igor Korotchenko, editor in chief of National Defense magazine, tells Sputnik.

"Russia is prepared for any response scenarios," Korotchenko explains. "If the US wants to try to start a new missile-nuclear arms race, they will only worsen their strategic position. It’s probably just a political stunt to try to scare people — but who on earth could the US intimidate here?" Russian Defense Minister Andrei Belousov stated on November 5, that he considers it expedient to begin preparations for the resumption of nuclear tests to mirror the US' move. Disastrous Scenario: US Missiles in Europe and Asia-Pacific The US also plans to deploy Dark Eagle systems in Europe and the Asia-Pacific region with a range of 5,500 km, according to the Russian Ministry of Defense. The missiles' flight time from Germany to central Russia would be just 6–7 minutes. This will prompt Russia to field mobile short- and medium-range missile complexes, such as the Oreshnik, in European and Eastern part of Russia directed at NATO targets, Korotchenko says.The disastrous path chosen by the US could also prompt Russia to create an equivalent level of threat to US territory, according to the pundit. To that end, the Barguzin combat railway missile systems with appropriate intercontinental-class missiles could be further deployed.

