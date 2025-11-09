International
Number of Canceled, Delayed Flights in US Amid Shutdown Tops 5,000 - Reports
The number of flights canceled or delayed in the US on Saturday amid the ongoing government shutdown exceeded 5,000, according to data from online service FlightAware.
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The number of flights canceled or delayed in the US on Saturday amid the ongoing government shutdown exceeded 5,000, according to data from online service FlightAware.
Earlier, the service reported 3,207 flights canceled or delayed in the US on Saturday.
According to the service, the total number of delays of domestic and international flights in the US on Saturday is 4,356. In addition, another 1,038 flights were canceled. Thus, passengers on 5,394 flights faced difficulties.
As previously confirmed by US Assistant Secretary of Homeland Security Tricia McLaughlin in an interview with Fox News, due to the shutdown, the number of flight delays and cancellations will only increase.
Earlier, NBC News reported, citing a number of American carriers, that about 700 flights were canceled on Friday.
US authorities announced a forthcoming decision to reduce the number of flights by 10% amid the ongoing government shutdown. Later, US President Donald Trump commented on these measures as "a necessity to ensure 100% security."
A new fiscal year began in the United States on October 1, but Congress failed to agree on a budget, and the government is now unable to function. Such a government shutdown in the United States implies the cessation of work of some government agencies funded directly by Congress due to the lack of an agreed budget for the next fiscal year, and this is not an uncommon situation. US President Donald Trump previously emphasized that he could use the period of government shutdown for mass layoffs and cuts in payments. According to the president, the problem in agreeing on the budget was created by the position of the Democrats, and the White House is using the current situation to get rid of programs that Republicans don't like.
White House National Economic Council Director Kevin Hassett warned on October 5 that a continued US government shutdown could lead to cuts and losses to GDP of $15 billion per week.
