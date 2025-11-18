https://sputnikglobe.com/20251118/taiwan-to-tighten-export-control-of-high-tech-goods--reports-1123133087.html

Taiwan to Tighten Export Control of High-Tech Goods – Reports

Taiwan will add 18 items to the export control list for high-tech goods, requiring local manufacturers to obtain licenses for their export, the Taipei Times newspaper reported, citing Taiwanese Ministry of Economic Affairs.

The new items will cover three categories: advanced equipment for 3D printing, advanced semiconductor equipment, and quantum computers, the report said on Monday. Taiwanese manufacturers will now require special export licenses for these items, with the approval for it granted only after the International Trade Administration confirms their non-use for proliferation of weapons of mass destruction, an official told the newspaper. The official added that updated controls align Taiwan's export rules with major nonproliferation global regimes, including the Wassenaar Arrangement, the Nuclear Suppliers Group, the Missile Technology Control Regime, the Australia Group and the Chemical Weapons Convention. Taiwan has been governed independently of mainland China since 1949. Beijing views the island as its province, while Taiwan, a territory with its own elected government, maintains that it is an autonomous country, although it has stopped short of declaring independence. Beijing opposes any official contacts by foreign states with Taipei and considers Chinese sovereignty over the island indisputable.

