https://sputnikglobe.com/20251118/taiwan-to-tighten-export-control-of-high-tech-goods--reports-1123133087.html
Taiwan to Tighten Export Control of High-Tech Goods – Reports
Taiwan to Tighten Export Control of High-Tech Goods – Reports
Sputnik International
Taiwan will add 18 items to the export control list for high-tech goods, requiring local manufacturers to obtain licenses for their export, the Taipei Times newspaper reported, citing Taiwanese Ministry of Economic Affairs.
2025-11-18T10:25+0000
2025-11-18T10:25+0000
2025-11-18T10:25+0000
economy
taiwan
taipei
beijing
export
exports
control
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/107532/49/1075324987_0:0:2832:1594_1920x0_80_0_0_c3aefb078bc6cd531d41998f7cefa000.jpg
The new items will cover three categories: advanced equipment for 3D printing, advanced semiconductor equipment, and quantum computers, the report said on Monday. Taiwanese manufacturers will now require special export licenses for these items, with the approval for it granted only after the International Trade Administration confirms their non-use for proliferation of weapons of mass destruction, an official told the newspaper. The official added that updated controls align Taiwan's export rules with major nonproliferation global regimes, including the Wassenaar Arrangement, the Nuclear Suppliers Group, the Missile Technology Control Regime, the Australia Group and the Chemical Weapons Convention. Taiwan has been governed independently of mainland China since 1949. Beijing views the island as its province, while Taiwan, a territory with its own elected government, maintains that it is an autonomous country, although it has stopped short of declaring independence. Beijing opposes any official contacts by foreign states with Taipei and considers Chinese sovereignty over the island indisputable.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20250919/trumps-taiwan-turnaround-400-million-aid-stalled-as-china-summit-looms-1122811507.html
taiwan
taipei
beijing
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
2025
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/107532/49/1075324987_0:0:2832:2124_1920x0_80_0_0_4b2db8e8a4be1b3a013a13b450798734.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
export control list, taiwan to tighten export, high-tech goods
export control list, taiwan to tighten export, high-tech goods
Taiwan to Tighten Export Control of High-Tech Goods – Reports
BEIJING (Sputnik) - Taiwan will add 18 items to the export control list for high-tech goods, requiring local manufacturers to obtain licenses for their export, the Taipei Times newspaper reported, citing Taiwanese Ministry of Economic Affairs.
The new items will cover three categories: advanced equipment for 3D printing, advanced semiconductor equipment, and quantum computers, the report said on Monday.
Taiwanese manufacturers will now require special export licenses for these items, with the approval for it granted only after the International Trade Administration confirms their non-use for proliferation of weapons of mass destruction, an official told the newspaper.
The official added that updated controls align Taiwan's export rules with major nonproliferation global regimes, including the Wassenaar Arrangement, the Nuclear Suppliers Group, the Missile Technology Control Regime, the Australia Group and the Chemical Weapons Convention.
Taiwan
has been governed independently of mainland China since 1949. Beijing views the island as its province, while Taiwan, a territory with its own elected government, maintains that it is an autonomous country, although it has stopped short of declaring independence. Beijing opposes any official contacts by foreign states with Taipei and considers Chinese sovereignty over the island indisputable.