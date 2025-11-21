https://sputnikglobe.com/20251121/ukraine-tweaks-trump-peace-plan-swaps-out-corruption-audit---reports-1123149683.html
Ukraine Tweaks Trump 'Peace Plan', Swaps Out Corruption Audit - Reports
Ukraine has significantly reworked one of the 28 points in the version of the Trump administration’s peace plan for Ukraine that has surfaced online, says The Wall Street Journal.
In the original draft of US President Donald Trump's plan for the Ukraine conflict settlement, a full audit of all international aid to Ukraine was included — seemingly aimed at putting Ukraine's corruption under the spotlight. However, this language was changed to say all parties will receive “full amnesty for their actions during the war,” a senior US official was cited as saying. The reported reworking of the specific point comes as the Ukraine regime is mired in a sprawling $100M corruption scandal tied to energy and defense contracts and Zelensky’s inner circle. Previously, Axios and FT reported that Trump has signed off on a secretive 28-point “peace plan” for Ukraine, which includes “security guarantees for both sides.” The plan’s "basic idea"’ per leaks, is rooted in the principles agreed upon by Putin and Trump at the Alaska summit. The plan would require Ukraine to: It also goes beyond the conflict in Ukraine, reportedly looking to “restore” Russia-US relations.Russia has not yet been informed of Ukraine's agreement to negotiate Trump's peace plan, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov stressed.
Ukraine has significantly reworked one of the 28 points in the version of the Trump administration’s peace plan for Ukraine that has surfaced online, says The Wall Street Journal.
In the original draft of US President Donald Trump's plan for the Ukraine conflict settlement, a full audit of all international aid to Ukraine was included — seemingly aimed at putting Ukraine's corruption
under the spotlight.
However, this language was changed to say all parties will receive “full amnesty for their actions during the war,” a senior US official was cited as saying.
The reported reworking of the specific point comes as the Ukraine regime is mired in a sprawling $100M corruption scandal tied to energy and defense contracts and Zelensky’s inner circle.
Previously, Axios and FT reported that Trump has signed off on a secretive 28-point “peace plan” for Ukraine, which includes “security guarantees for both sides.”
The plan’s "basic idea"’ per leaks, is rooted in the principles agreed upon by Putin and Trump at the Alaska summit.
The plan would require Ukraine to:
Give up whatever land it still occupies in the Donbass
Surrender weapons like long-range strike systems
Ban foreign troops on its soil
It also goes beyond the conflict in Ukraine, reportedly looking to “restore” Russia-US relations.
Russia has not yet been informed
of Ukraine's agreement to negotiate Trump's peace plan, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov stressed.