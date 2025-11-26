International
Kremlin: Nothing Bad in Transcripts of Alleged Ushakov-Witkoff Talk Leaked by Media
Kremlin: Nothing Bad in Transcripts of Alleged Ushakov-Witkoff Talk Leaked by Media
There is nothing terrible in the content of the transcripts of alleged conversations between Russian and US officials published in the media, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Wednesday.
"First of all, there's nothing terrible in the contents," Peskov told Russian journalist Pavel Zarubin.Those calling for Witkoff's dismissal want to disrupt the still modest trends towards peaceful settlement in Ukraine, Peskov added. US President Donald Trump himself indirectly spoke out in defense of Witkoff in this situation, Peskov added. "Listen, now the word 'respectability' should probably not be used in relation to the Western media anymore, because no one disdains anything and no longer feels a sense of professional shame," Peskov concluded.Earlier in the day, Bloomberg published transcripts of alleged telephone conversations between Kremlin aide Yury Ushakov, US special envoy Steve Witkoff and the head of the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) and Russian special presidential envoy for economic cooperation with foreign countries, Kirill Dmitriev. Dmitriev called the agency's publication fake. Bloomberg claims to have reviewed the recording of the conversation on October 29. During the call, they allegedly discussed ways to interact with the United States on a plan for a Ukrainian settlement.
Kremlin: Nothing Bad in Transcripts of Alleged Ushakov-Witkoff Talk Leaked by Media

15:37 GMT 26.11.2025
Subscribe
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - There is nothing terrible in the content of the transcripts of alleged conversations between Russian and US officials published in the media, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Wednesday.
"First of all, there's nothing terrible in the contents," Peskov told Russian journalist Pavel Zarubin.
Those calling for Witkoff's dismissal want to disrupt the still modest trends towards peaceful settlement in Ukraine, Peskov added.
"I would not exaggerate, let us say, the destructive significance of these leaks," Peskov said.
US President Donald Trump himself indirectly spoke out in defense of Witkoff in this situation, Peskov added.
"Listen, now the word 'respectability' should probably not be used in relation to the Western media anymore, because no one disdains anything and no longer feels a sense of professional shame," Peskov concluded.
Earlier in the day, Bloomberg published transcripts of alleged telephone conversations between Kremlin aide Yury Ushakov, US special envoy Steve Witkoff and the head of the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) and Russian special presidential envoy for economic cooperation with foreign countries, Kirill Dmitriev. Dmitriev called the agency's publication fake. Bloomberg claims to have reviewed the recording of the conversation on October 29. During the call, they allegedly discussed ways to interact with the United States on a plan for a Ukrainian settlement.
