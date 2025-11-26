https://sputnikglobe.com/20251126/kremlin-nothing-bad-in-transcripts-of-alleged-ushakov-witkoff-talk-leaked-by-media-1123177205.html
Kremlin: Nothing Bad in Transcripts of Alleged Ushakov-Witkoff Talk Leaked by Media
Kremlin: Nothing Bad in Transcripts of Alleged Ushakov-Witkoff Talk Leaked by Media
Sputnik International
There is nothing terrible in the content of the transcripts of alleged conversations between Russian and US officials published in the media, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Wednesday.
2025-11-26T15:37+0000
2025-11-26T15:37+0000
2025-11-26T15:37+0000
world
dmitry peskov
steve witkoff
kirill dmitriev
russia
ukraine
kremlin
russian direct investment fund (rdif)
peace negotiations
peace process
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/03/10/1121645796_0:145:3072:1873_1920x0_80_0_0_8e6bf736afa58a72447d579acbfb6c60.jpg
"First of all, there's nothing terrible in the contents," Peskov told Russian journalist Pavel Zarubin.Those calling for Witkoff's dismissal want to disrupt the still modest trends towards peaceful settlement in Ukraine, Peskov added. US President Donald Trump himself indirectly spoke out in defense of Witkoff in this situation, Peskov added. "Listen, now the word 'respectability' should probably not be used in relation to the Western media anymore, because no one disdains anything and no longer feels a sense of professional shame," Peskov concluded.Earlier in the day, Bloomberg published transcripts of alleged telephone conversations between Kremlin aide Yury Ushakov, US special envoy Steve Witkoff and the head of the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) and Russian special presidential envoy for economic cooperation with foreign countries, Kirill Dmitriev. Dmitriev called the agency's publication fake. Bloomberg claims to have reviewed the recording of the conversation on October 29. During the call, they allegedly discussed ways to interact with the United States on a plan for a Ukrainian settlement.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20251126/russia-did-not-discuss-uss-ukraine-plan-received-unofficially-with-anyone---kremlin-aide-1123174389.html
russia
ukraine
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
2025
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/03/10/1121645796_340:0:3071:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_df5c96edb50fe0c536de1530a0628f28.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
russian and us officials published in the media, transcripts of alleged ushakov-witkoff talk leaked by media, kremlin spokesman dmitry peskov
russian and us officials published in the media, transcripts of alleged ushakov-witkoff talk leaked by media, kremlin spokesman dmitry peskov
Kremlin: Nothing Bad in Transcripts of Alleged Ushakov-Witkoff Talk Leaked by Media
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - There is nothing terrible in the content of the transcripts of alleged conversations between Russian and US officials published in the media, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Wednesday.
"First of all, there's nothing terrible in the contents," Peskov told Russian journalist Pavel Zarubin.
Those calling for Witkoff's dismissal want to disrupt the still modest trends towards peaceful settlement in Ukraine, Peskov added.
"I would not exaggerate, let us say, the destructive significance of these leaks," Peskov said.
US President Donald Trump
himself indirectly spoke out in defense of Witkoff in this situation, Peskov added.
"Listen, now the word 'respectability' should probably not be used in relation to the Western media anymore, because no one disdains anything and no longer feels a sense of professional shame," Peskov concluded.
Earlier in the day, Bloomberg published transcripts of alleged telephone conversations between Kremlin aide Yury Ushakov, US special envoy Steve Witkoff and the head of the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) and Russian special presidential envoy for economic cooperation with foreign countries, Kirill Dmitriev. Dmitriev called the agency's publication fake. Bloomberg claims to have reviewed the recording of the conversation on October 29. During the call, they allegedly discussed ways to interact with the United States on a plan for a Ukrainian settlement.