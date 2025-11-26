Why Mohe-Naiba Corridor is Game-Changer for Russia

New deep-water port will be built in the village of Naiba on the Laptev Sea coast, allowing for significantly larger vessels compared to the nearby settlement of Tiksi, Russia’s northernmost port New deep-water port will be built in the village of Naiba on the Laptev Sea coast, allowing for significantly larger vessels compared to the nearby settlement of Tiksi, Russia’s northernmost port

Naiba and Tiksi are set to be developed as a unified logistics agglomeration, creating a stronger Arctic transport cluster. First construction phase of the Naiba port is planned to be completed by 2030 Naiba and Tiksi are set to be developed as a unified logistics agglomeration, creating a stronger Arctic transport cluster. First construction phase of the Naiba port is planned to be completed by 2030

Corridor will link Naiba with China’s northernmost city of Mohe via new rail and road infrastructure Corridor will link Naiba with China’s northernmost city of Mohe via new rail and road infrastructure