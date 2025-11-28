https://sputnikglobe.com/20251128/pepe-escobar-how-the-brics-unit-project-can-dethrone-the-dollar-1123193990.html

Pepe Escobar: How the BRICS+ Unit Project Can Dethrone the Dollar

Pepe Escobar: How the BRICS+ Unit Project Can Dethrone the Dollar

Sputnik International

The Unit project, first revealed by Sputnik in 2024, is emerging as the most viable option for breaking the US dollar’s stranglehold on global trade and investment.

2025-11-28T13:25+0000

2025-11-28T13:25+0000

2025-11-28T13:30+0000

world

brics

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/07/07/1122405454_0:254:3190:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_65f854396f34f25abffe7c140aaaa322.jpg

In his book co-written with top economist Sergey Bodrunov, Regulations of the Noonomy (international edition published this year by Sandro Teti Editore in Rome), leading Russian economist Sergey Glazyev stresses the need to “ensure a full-fledged switch to national currencies in mutual trade and investment within the EAEU and the CIS, and further – within the BRICS and SCO, the withdrawal of joint development institutions from the dollar zone, the development of their own independent payment systems and interbank information exchange systems.”When it comes to financial innovation – compared to the current structure of the international financial system - The Unit is in a class of its own.The Unit is essentially a benchmark token - or an index token; a post-stablecoin, digital monetary tool; totally decentralized; and with intrinsic value anchored in real assets: gold and sovereign currencies.The Unit can be used either as part of a new digital infrastructure – what most of the Global South is striving for; or as part of a traditional banking setup.When it comes to fulfilling traditional money functions, The Unit is – pardon the pun – right on the money. It’s meant to be used as a quite convenient medium of exchange in cross-border trade and investments – a key plank of the diversification actively pursued by BRICS+.It should also be seen as an independent, reliable measure for value and pricing, as well as a better store of value than fiat money.The Unit is academically validated – including by Glazyev himself - and properly governed by the Belgium-based IRIAS (International Research Institute for Advanced Systems), set up in 1976 in accordance with the UN statute.And crucial at this next step, The Unit is to be launched early next year on the Cardano blockchain, which uses the digital currency Ada.Ada has a fascinating background - named after Ada Lovelace, a 19th-century mathematician, daughter of none other than Lord Byron, and recognized as the first computer programmer in History.Anyone, anywhere can use Ada as a secure exchange of value; and very important, without the need to ask a third party to mediate the exchange.That means every Ada transaction is permanently secured and recorded on the Cardano blockchain. That also means that every Ada holder also holds a stake in the Cardano network.Cardano has been around for 10 years now – and is a quite popular blockchain. It’s backed by some quite big venture capital firms such as IOHK, Emurgo and the Cardano Foundation. Essentially, Cardano is an excellent option for regular payments because transactions are cheap and fast.Neither a crypto nor a stablecoinEnter The Unit.The Unit is neither a cryptocurrency nor a stablecoin – as it’s shown here.A concise definition of The Unit would be a resilient reserve of value - backed by a structure of 60% gold and 40% diversified BRICS+ currencies.The major appeal for the Global South is that such a unique mix provides stability and protection against inflation, especially under the current global financial landscape of wobbly macroeconomics and widespread uncertainty.Using Cardano, The Unit is bound to become accessible to everyone, via a combination of centralized and decentralized exchanges.So to enter this new market, individuals and companies will be able to acquire The Unit directly with fiat through regulated banking partners. That means a bridge between traditional finance and emerging decentralized ecosystems – in favor of liquidity, accessibility and reliability, opening the door to full adoption by the Global South.The Unit can even evolve into a new form of digital cash for emerging economies.Following exactly the path delineated by BRICS even before the ground-breaking annual summit in Kazan in 2024, The Unit may be the best solution currently available for cross-border payments: a new form of international currency, issued in a de-centralized way, and then recognized and regulated at a national level.And that brings us to the top conceptual strenght of The Unit: it removes a direct dependency on the currency of other nations, and offers the Global South/Global Majority a new form of non-censored, apolitical money.Better yet: apolitical money featuring an enormous potential for anchoring fair trade and multiple investments.What the Global South really needsA good next step for The Unit would also be to set up an Advisory Board, uniting world standard stars such as Prof. Michael Hudson, Jeffrey Sachs, Yannis Varoufakis and the co-founder of the NDB Paulo Nogueira Batista Jr. (here at the Global South Academic Forum in Shanghai) .When it comes to BRICs-emphasized de-dollarization – done with a hefty degree of sophistication, without having to spell it out – The Unit will be key. It’s also key that The Unit is not a cryptocurrency.Wall Street behemoths – especially BlackRock – are big on cryptocurrencies, an enormously unstable set up which eschewed individual holders to the profit of massive institutional players. For example, it’s BlackRock that essentially shapes Bitcoin’s market.US stablecoins essentially perpetuate US dollar dominance – aiming their firepower directly against possible, future digital currencies offered by BRICS+.The Unit is the stark opposite, offering a reliable digital monetary tool for the fast advancing Multipolar World. It’s an evolution in itself, bridging the fiat and the crypto worlds; and last but not least, it is a solid foundation for the emerging post-Bretton Woods economy.Of course the challenges ahead are huge – and The Unit will be fought tooth and nail by the usual suspects as a new concept offering borderless financial resilience for the Global South/Global Majority.And here may lie the key takeaway: the only way BRICS+ as well as the Global Majority may be strengthened is by developing closer and closer geoeconomic, financial ties. For that, the toxic power of Western speculative capital must be contained – to the benefit of more intra-Global South commodity trading, and more investable capital for productive, sustainable development.The potential is limitless. The Unit may well be able to unlock it. Even JP Morgan admitted The Unit is “perhaps the most thoroughly fleshed-out of de-dollarization proposals that exist in the cross-border transactions space for BRICS+.”And there’s no other similarly effective plan anywhere in the world.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20250804/brazil-defies-us-dollar-dominance-1122552335.html

https://sputnikglobe.com/20250807/global-south-strikes-back-us-tariff-threats-transforming-brics-into-full-fledged-economic-alliance-1122572722.html

https://sputnikglobe.com/20251024/brics-remains-relevant-despite-all-external-challenges---russian-senator-1123008992.html

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2025

Pepe Escobar https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/101642/49/1016424943_868:0:3100:2232_100x100_80_0_0_a742038b05a1847ce42e71952e4994d5.jpg

Pepe Escobar https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/101642/49/1016424943_868:0:3100:2232_100x100_80_0_0_a742038b05a1847ce42e71952e4994d5.jpg

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Pepe Escobar https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/101642/49/1016424943_868:0:3100:2232_100x100_80_0_0_a742038b05a1847ce42e71952e4994d5.jpg

brics+, dollar, unit, russia, china, brazil, india, south africa