https://sputnikglobe.com/20251129/ukraines-uoc-metropolitan-poisoned-presumably-with-heavy-metals---orthodox-journalists-1123199075.html

Ukraine's UOC Metropolitan Poisoned, Presumably With Heavy Metals - Orthodox Journalists

Ukraine's UOC Metropolitan Poisoned, Presumably With Heavy Metals - Orthodox Journalists

Sputnik International

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Hospitalized Metropolitan Theodosius of Cherkasy and Kanev of the Ukrainian Orthodox Church (UOC), who is under investigation for treason in Ukraine, has been poisoned, presumably with heavy metals, the Union of Orthodox Journalists said on Saturday.

2025-11-29T14:30+0000

2025-11-29T14:30+0000

2025-11-29T14:56+0000

world

ukraine

ukrainian orthodox church (uoc)

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/107123/98/1071239867_0:0:3072:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_6da12a3e09fda666c3ee6067e1cde6a8.jpg

On Friday, the union said that the metropolitan had been hospitalized in a critical condition. Orthodox journalists also said, citing the Cherkasy Diocese, that just over a month ago, the metropolitan had begun to show signs of an unusual illness, which was neither hypertension nor heart disease, which had plagued him for years. His body temperature rose frequently, and sharp jumps in blood pressure, from very high readings to critically low ones, were observed, the journalists said. This week, the metropolitan's health declined sharply, and his physician suggested immediate hospitalization, the union said. In the spring of 2023, a court in Cherkasy placed Metropolitan Theodosius under house arrest provided that he wear an electronic bracelet. In December 2023, the court lifted his round-the-clock detention, leaving him under nightly house arrest. The metropolitan is charged with inciting religious hatred. In June 2024, another Ukrainian court imposed a 60-day, round-the-clock house arrest on Metropolitan Theodosius. In late October, the Union of Orthodox Journalists said that his pretrial detention had once again been extended for two months. Since 2022, the Ukrainian authorities have been waging the largest wave of persecution of the Ukrainian Orthodox Church, which is recognized as canonical by the Russian Orthodox Church, in the country's modern history — the authorities are imposing state sanctions against members of the clergy, organizing searches in churches, arresting clergy, initiating criminal cases, banning the activities of the Ukrainian Orthodox Church in various regions of the country, seizing monasteries and parishes.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20251129/us-ukraine-talks-to-heat-up-as-europe-left-in-wings-1123197833.html

ukraine

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2025

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

ukraine, metropolitan, ukrainian orthodox church, poison