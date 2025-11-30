International
- Sputnik International, 1920
Americas
Sputnik brings you all the latest breaking stories, expert analysis and videos from North and South America.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20251130/venezuela-to-introduce-special-travel-measures-amid-us-threats--1123201173.html
Venezuela to Introduce Special Travel Measures Amid US Threats
Venezuela to Introduce Special Travel Measures Amid US Threats
Sputnik International
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Venezuela will introduce special measures to organize the departure and return of citizens amid US President Donald Trump's remarks about closing the airspace over the country, Venezuelan Vice President Delcy Rodriguez said on Sunday.
2025-11-30T07:55+0000
2025-11-30T07:55+0000
americas
us
venezuela
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/07/12/1111954392_2:0:2048:1151_1920x0_80_0_0_27e5aa8e387cb41e92118ce3173f6785.jpg
Venezuela has activated all multilateral mechanisms in accordance with international law to "immediately stop this illegitimate and unlawful action," she added. On Saturday, Trump called on all airlines to consider the airspace over and around Venezuela closed. Venezuelan authorities firmly rejected his call and demanded that the US respect the country's airspace, and appealed to the UN and the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) to condemn Washington's statement, which Caracas claims constitutes a threat of the use of force.The US justifies its military presence in the Caribbean region by the fight against drug trafficking. In September and October, it has repeatedly used its armed forces to destroy boats allegedly carrying drugs off the coast of Venezuela. NBC reported on Thursday that US forces were working on options for targeting drug traffickers within the Bolivarian Republic. On November 3, Trump expressed the opinion that Maduro's days as Venezuela's leader were numbered, while assuring that the US had no plans to wage war against the republic. Caracas viewed these actions as a provocation aimed at destabilizing the region and as a violation of international agreements on the demilitarized and nuclear-free status of the Caribbean.
americas
venezuela
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
2025
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/07/12/1111954392_302:0:1837:1151_1920x0_80_0_0_3befc7d3ac8c8c8df49fdc9b07f5232d.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
venezuela, usa, trump, airlines, planes
venezuela, usa, trump, airlines, planes

Venezuela to Introduce Special Travel Measures Amid US Threats

07:55 GMT 30.11.2025
CC BY-SA 2.0 / Bernal Saborio / B737B737
B737 - Sputnik International, 1920, 30.11.2025
CC BY-SA 2.0 / Bernal Saborio / B737
Subscribe
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Venezuela will introduce special measures to organize the departure and return of citizens amid US President Donald Trump's remarks about closing the airspace over the country, Venezuelan Vice President Delcy Rodriguez said on Sunday.
"The US government is satisfying [Venezuelan opposition leader] Maria Machado's request trying to block Venezuela's airspace. In response to this aggression, [Venezuelan] President Nicolas Maduro has ordered a special plan for the return of Venezuelans stranded in other countries, as well as facilitating departure routes for those who need to travel outside our territory," Rodriguez said on Telegram.
Venezuela has activated all multilateral mechanisms in accordance with international law to "immediately stop this illegitimate and unlawful action," she added.
On Saturday, Trump called on all airlines to consider the airspace over and around Venezuela closed. Venezuelan authorities firmly rejected his call and demanded that the US respect the country's airspace, and appealed to the UN and the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) to condemn Washington's statement, which Caracas claims constitutes a threat of the use of force.
The US justifies its military presence in the Caribbean region by the fight against drug trafficking. In September and October, it has repeatedly used its armed forces to destroy boats allegedly carrying drugs off the coast of Venezuela. NBC reported on Thursday that US forces were working on options for targeting drug traffickers within the Bolivarian Republic. On November 3, Trump expressed the opinion that Maduro's days as Venezuela's leader were numbered, while assuring that the US had no plans to wage war against the republic. Caracas viewed these actions as a provocation aimed at destabilizing the region and as a violation of international agreements on the demilitarized and nuclear-free status of the Caribbean.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
Android APK
© 2025 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала