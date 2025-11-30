https://sputnikglobe.com/20251130/venezuela-to-introduce-special-travel-measures-amid-us-threats--1123201173.html

Venezuela to Introduce Special Travel Measures Amid US Threats

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Venezuela will introduce special measures to organize the departure and return of citizens amid US President Donald Trump's remarks about closing the airspace over the country, Venezuelan Vice President Delcy Rodriguez said on Sunday.

Venezuela has activated all multilateral mechanisms in accordance with international law to "immediately stop this illegitimate and unlawful action," she added. On Saturday, Trump called on all airlines to consider the airspace over and around Venezuela closed. Venezuelan authorities firmly rejected his call and demanded that the US respect the country's airspace, and appealed to the UN and the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) to condemn Washington's statement, which Caracas claims constitutes a threat of the use of force.The US justifies its military presence in the Caribbean region by the fight against drug trafficking. In September and October, it has repeatedly used its armed forces to destroy boats allegedly carrying drugs off the coast of Venezuela. NBC reported on Thursday that US forces were working on options for targeting drug traffickers within the Bolivarian Republic. On November 3, Trump expressed the opinion that Maduro's days as Venezuela's leader were numbered, while assuring that the US had no plans to wage war against the republic. Caracas viewed these actions as a provocation aimed at destabilizing the region and as a violation of international agreements on the demilitarized and nuclear-free status of the Caribbean.

