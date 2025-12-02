https://sputnikglobe.com/20251202/senate-democratic-leader-moves-to-prevent-any-us-military-action-in-venezuela-1123211797.html
Senate Democratic Leader Moves to Prevent Any US Military Action in Venezuela
US Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer threatened to prevent President Donald Trump from deploying US troops to Venezuela if he decides to do so.
"If the Trump administration proceeds with plans to conduct military strikes against Venezuela, we will file a War Powers Resolution to block the deployment of U.S. forces to Venezuela," Schumer said on X on Monday. He emphasized that the power to declare war rests solely with Congress. On November 29, Trump called on all airlines to consider the airspace above and around Venezuela closed. Venezuelan authorities firmly rejected his call and demanded that the US respect the country's airspace, following up with an appeal to the UN and the International Civil Aviation Organization to condemn Washington's statement, which Caracas says constitutes a threat of the use of force. The US justifies its military presence in the Caribbean region by the fight against drug trafficking. In September and October, it has repeatedly used its armed forces to destroy boats allegedly carrying drugs off the coast of Venezuela. On November 3, Trump expressed the opinion that Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro's days as Venezuela's leader were numbered, while assuring that the US had no plans to wage war against the republic. Caracas viewed these actions as a provocation aimed at destabilizing the region and as a violation of international agreements on the demilitarized and nuclear-free status of the Caribbean.
