US Lawmakers Drop Monster $901B Defense Bill Loaded With New Tech & Rules

Sputnik International

The annual defense policy bill authorizes a record $901 billion in national security spending next year.

The annual defense policy bill authorizes a record $901 billion in national security spending next year.Inside the PackageThe Pentagon also gets extended support at the southwest border and a beefed-up posture in the Indo-Pacific, including funding for Taiwan’s security cooperation program. The bill also slips in a non-defense provision requiring the FBI to disclose when it’s investigating presidential or other federal candidates. Spotlight FeaturesA key section of the bill creates a broad investment screening system, mandating US companies and investors to notify Treasury when supporting high-risk technologies in China or other ‘countries of concern.’ Additional sourcing bans block the War Department from buying advanced batteries, solar parts, displays, and critical minerals from ‘foreign entities of concern.’ The House aims to move the bill this week, with the Senate next in line before it lands on Trump’s desk.

