US Lawmakers Drop Monster $901B Defense Bill Loaded With New Tech & Rules
US Lawmakers Drop Monster $901B Defense Bill Loaded With New Tech & Rules
The annual defense policy bill authorizes a record $901 billion in national security spending next year.
The annual defense policy bill authorizes a record $901 billion in national security spending next year.
US Lawmakers Drop Monster $901B Defense Bill Loaded With New Tech & Rules
The colossal defense policy package unveiled on Sunday overshoots US President Donald Trump’s own ask by a hefty margin.
The annual defense policy bill authorizes a record $901 billion in national security
spending next year.
expanded counter-drone powers
fresh cash for the Golden Dome shield
push to modernize the nuclear arsenal
The Pentagon also gets extended support at the southwest border and a beefed-up posture in the Indo-Pacific, including funding for Taiwan’s security cooperation program.
The bill also slips in a non-defense provision requiring the FBI to disclose when it’s investigating presidential or other federal candidates.
New AI Futures Steering Committee tasked with delivering long-range forecasts and policy recommendations for advanced AI
Faster procurement for high-demand munitions
“Right-to-repair” rules forcing contractors to hand over maintenance data
Funds for Israel’s Iron Dome
, David’s Sling, and Arrow missile defense programs the US operates with Israel
A key section of the bill creates a broad investment screening system, mandating US companies and investors to notify Treasury when supporting high-risk technologies in China
or other ‘countries of concern.’
Additional sourcing bans block the War Department from buying advanced batteries, solar parts, displays, and critical minerals from ‘foreign entities of concern.’
The House aims to move the bill this week, with the Senate next in line before it lands on Trump’s desk.