https://sputnikglobe.com/20251209/new-imf-shanghai-center-shows-chinas-growing-role-in-global-economy---expert-1123263239.html

New IMF Shanghai Center Shows China's Growing Role in Global Economy - Expert

New IMF Shanghai Center Shows China’s Growing Role in Global Economy - Expert

The IMF on Monday officially launched the operations of its center in Shanghai.

IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva, People's Bank of China (PBC) Governor Pan Gongsheng, and Shanghai Mayor Gong Zheng attended the opening ceremony, the PBC said in a statement on Monday. The move signifies China's growing role in both regional and global economic governance, Chinese experts noted.Pan said that the operations of the IMF Shanghai centers fully demonstrates China's firm stance on advocating win-win cooperation with the IMF, and is of great significance for deepening cooperation between the IMF and China, promoting macroeconomic policy exchanges and coordination among countries in the Asia-Pacific region, maintaining global and regional financial stability, and improving global financial governance, according to the PBC statement. The center will play an important role in enhancing the fund's engagement with the dynamic Asia and Pacific region. It will serve as a hub to promote research and knowledge sharing that can inform policies in areas of relevance for emerging market and middle-income countries. It also aims at deepening dialogue and outreach with member countries, regional institutions, and other stakeholders in the region, the IMF said in a press release.Johannes Wiegand, an IMF economist with extensive experience in global and regional economic policy issues, serves as the first director of the Shanghai Center. The launch was followed by an inaugural Shanghai Center research seminar on "Trending Issues in Macroeconomic Policy Research." The event brought together leading economic scholars from the region and IMF staff to exchange views on challenges and opportunities across emerging economies, such as structural transformation and growth, finance, and artificial intelligence and innovation, according to the IMF.The operation of the IMF Shanghai Center marks a strategic advance in the fund's Asia-Pacific role, providing a permanent regional platform to shape policy dialogue, drive research, and affirm its status as a global financial anchor, Wang Peng, an associate researcher at the Beijing Academy of Social Sciences, told the Global Times on Monday.For Asia-Pacific economies, the center offers timely support for evidence-based policy formation through complex transitions, while fostering trade and stability cooperation to strengthen regional resilience, Wang said.The center will help strengthen the IMF's engagement with the Asia and Pacific region and help promote the cross-fertilization of ideas. It will enhance broader appreciation of Asian perspectives, including inside the IMF, and serve as a bridge between IMF economists at headquarters and economic scholars in Asia. Most importantly, it will serve as a hub to promote policy-relevant research, the IMF chief said.The establishment of the IMF Shanghai Center also acknowledges, in practical terms, China's role as the economic anchor of the Western Pacific and Shanghai's leading position in China's national development, Tian Yun, a veteran economist, told the Global Times.By locating its center in Shanghai, the IMF is aligning with this global consensus. To truly understand the next phase of worldwide economic development, particularly trends driven by intelligent technologies, it must maintain a close vantage point to China's innovation and growth dynamics, Tian said.This article originally appeared on the Global Times website.

