US Urges End to Cambodia-Thailand Fighting, Calls for Peace Accords Implementation – Rubio
The United States is concerned by ongoing clashes and casualties along the Cambodia-Thailand border and urges an immediate halt to hostilities and a return to the de-escalation measures established in the October 26 Kuala Lumpur Peace Accords, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said in a statement on Tuesday.
"The United States is concerned by continued fighting and casualties in multiple locations along the Cambodia-Thailand border," the statement read. "We strongly urge the immediate cessation of hostilities, the protection of civilians, and for both sides to return to the de-escalatory measures outlined in the October 26 Kuala Lumpur Peace Accords signed by the Prime Ministers of Cambodia and Thailand and witnessed by President Trump and Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim."

Thai Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul stated that there will be no ceasefire with Cambodia.

"Thailand's direction remains status quo. No ceasefire," the prime minister said on social media.

The Thai armed forces will continue military operations along the border with the Cambodian border until Cambodia changes its position, Thai military spokesman Surasan Kongsiri said.

"Thailand's position and military actions will continue until Cambodia changes its position and returns to the path of peace," Surasan told a briefing.

Hostilities along the Thailand-Cambodia border intensified over the weekend and continued into Tuesday, with both nations accusing each other of violating the ceasefire. The issue of preemptive strikes by Thailand was also raised during the briefing.

"Regarding a preemptive strike, Thailand acted within the framework of its right to self-defense, subject to four conditions: the existence of an imminent threat, the absence of other possibilities, the proportionality of the retaliatory strike, and the targeting of strikes solely on military targets, with the aim of neutralizing the threat and minimizing harm to the civilian population," the spokesman said.

Thai Foreign Minister Sihasak Phuangketkeow sent an update to ASEAN member states, the UN secretary-general and the president of the UN Security Council, explaining Thailand's position on the conflict with Cambodia.

"The foreign minister mentioned that he had sent official protest notes to Cambodia and had also distributed updates to ASEAN member states. He also communicated with the UN Secretary-General and the President of the UN Security Council and instructed Thai embassies and consulates around the world to actively communicate Thailand's position on the border clashes to host governments, the media and relevant sectors, ensuring accurate, complete, and up-to-date information," Surasan said.

On Monday, Thai Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul said he was ready to take necessary measures to ensure the country's security and sovereignty. Meanwhile, the Cambodian Defense Ministry urged the international community to condemn Thailand's violation of the peace agreement signed in the presence of US President Donald Trump.

According to the latest data, about 400,000 people in Thailand and 54,550 people in Cambodia have been evacuated from the border areas.
Thai Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul stated that there will be no ceasefire with Cambodia.
"Thailand's direction remains status quo. No ceasefire," the prime minister said on social media.
The Thai armed forces will continue military operations along the border with the Cambodian border until Cambodia changes its position, Thai military spokesman Surasan Kongsiri said.
"Thailand's position and military actions will continue until Cambodia changes its position and returns to the path of peace," Surasan told a briefing.
Hostilities along the Thailand-Cambodia border intensified over the weekend and continued into Tuesday, with both nations accusing each other of violating the ceasefire. The issue of preemptive strikes by Thailand was also raised during the briefing.
"Regarding a preemptive strike, Thailand acted within the framework of its right to self-defense, subject to four conditions: the existence of an imminent threat, the absence of other possibilities, the proportionality of the retaliatory strike, and the targeting of strikes solely on military targets, with the aim of neutralizing the threat and minimizing harm to the civilian population," the spokesman said.
Thai Foreign Minister Sihasak Phuangketkeow sent an update to ASEAN member states, the UN secretary-general and the president of the UN Security Council, explaining Thailand's position on the conflict with Cambodia.
"The foreign minister mentioned that he had sent official protest notes to Cambodia and had also distributed updates to ASEAN member states. He also communicated with the UN Secretary-General and the President of the UN Security Council and instructed Thai embassies and consulates around the world to actively communicate Thailand's position on the border clashes to host governments, the media and relevant sectors, ensuring accurate, complete, and up-to-date information," Surasan said.
On Monday, Thai Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul said he was ready to take necessary measures to ensure the country's security and sovereignty. Meanwhile, the Cambodian Defense Ministry urged the international community to condemn Thailand's violation of the peace agreement signed in the presence of US President Donald Trump.
According to the latest data, about 400,000 people in Thailand and 54,550 people in Cambodia have been evacuated from the border areas.