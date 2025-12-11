International
Russian Forces Liberate Seversk - General Staff Chief Reports to Putin
Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
On February 24, 2022 Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine, aiming to liberate the Donbass region where the people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk had been living under regular attacks from Kiev's forces.
Putin Convenes Meeting in Kremlin to Focus on Special Military Operation Zone
Putin Convenes Meeting in Kremlin to Focus on Special Military Operation Zone
Russian President Vladimir Putin held a meeting in the Kremlin to discuss the situation in the special military operation zone, with a focus on the situation in northern Donetsk People's Republic (DPR).
The discussions also touched upon the reported full capture of Seversk (Severodonetsk) by Russian forces, as relayed by Kremlin Press Secretary Dmitry Peskov.“During the meeting, the president highlighted the overall good dynamics on all fronts. Seversk coming under our complete control was also discussed. The president received detailed reports on this matter. A video of the meeting will be available soon,” the Kremlin official added.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20250919/origins-of-special-military-operation-history-of-ukraine-conflict-1122812466.html
putin, kremlin meeting, special military operation, severodonetsk, donetsk people's republic, russian armed forces, military situation, svo, military control, russian military, southern group of troops, kremlin press secretary, dmitry peskov, military operation update, northern donetsk, russian military progress, seversk
13:40 GMT 11.12.2025 (Updated: 14:26 GMT 11.12.2025)
Russian President Vladimir Putin convened a meeting at the Kremlin to discuss developments in the special military operation zone, with a particular focus on the situation in the northern segment of the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR)
The discussions also touched upon the reported full capture of Seversk (Severodonetsk) by Russian forces, as relayed by Kremlin Press Secretary Dmitry Peskov.

Seversk is a key point to establish full control over the Lugansk and Donetsk People's Republics' shared border

“Vladimir Putin held a meeting in the Kremlin to discuss the current situation in the Special Military Operation zone, with an emphasis on the situation in the northern part of the Donetsk People’s Republic — an area under the responsibility of the Yug Battlegroup. The meeting was attended by the Chief of the General Staff and the commander of the Yug Battlegroup via video link. Also present in the Kremlin were the commander of the 123rd Motorized Rifle Brigade, Denis Sergeyevich Pirogov,” Peskov said.

During the meeting, the president highlighted the overall good dynamics on all fronts. Seversk coming under our complete control was also discussed. The president received detailed reports on this matter. A video of the meeting will be available soon,” the Kremlin official added.
