Putin Convenes Meeting in Kremlin to Focus on Special Military Operation Zone

Russian President Vladimir Putin held a meeting in the Kremlin to discuss the situation in the special military operation zone, with a focus on the situation in northern Donetsk People's Republic (DPR).

The discussions also touched upon the reported full capture of Seversk (Severodonetsk) by Russian forces, as relayed by Kremlin Press Secretary Dmitry Peskov.“During the meeting, the president highlighted the overall good dynamics on all fronts. Seversk coming under our complete control was also discussed. The president received detailed reports on this matter. A video of the meeting will be available soon,” the Kremlin official added.

