Ukrainian Armed Forces Losses During Conflict Exceed 1Mln People, Continue to Grow - Lavrov

Ukrainian Armed Forces Losses During Conflict Exceed 1Mln People, Continue to Grow - Lavrov

The Ukrainian armed forces' human losses during the conflict have long since exceeded one million and continue to grow, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Thursday.

On Ukraine:"According to numerous independent estimates, the human losses of the Ukrainian armed forces have long since exceeded one million and continue to grow. The Kiev regime, once an ideologically charged combat squad fueled by Nazi ideology, the Azov Battalions [designated as a terrorist organization and banned in Russia], and other neo-Nazi structures — and, of course, fueled by several other prohibited substances in everyday life — has transformed into an organized crime group mired in corruption, dragging its sponsors down with it," Lavrov said at an embassy round table on the settlement of the situation around Ukraine.No one in Europe is talking about solving the root causes of the Ukrainian crisis, they want a temporary respite in order to transfer weapons and financial assistance to Kiev, Sergey Lavrov said.At the same time, negotiations between Russia and the United States are aimed at a long-term settlement by eliminating its root causes, the minister added.Prolonging the conflict has become a matter of political, and perhaps physical, survival for Volodymyr Zelensky, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said."A corruption scandal has broken out in Ukraine, and in light of this, the prolongation of the conflict seems to have become a matter of political, and perhaps even physical survival for Zelensky," Lavrov said.The understandings reached between Russia and the United States in Alaska regarding Ukraine include Kiev's neutral, non-aligned, and non-nuclear status, Lavrov said."Mutual understandings were reached there [in Anchorage], which remain relevant for us and can serve as a starting point for settlement. Recently, when [US] President [Donald] Trump's special representative, Stephen Witkoff, was here, following his meeting with [Russian] President [Vladimir] Putin, both sides, the Russian and American, confirmed the mutual understandings reached in Alaska. ... The essence of these understandings is that Ukraine must return to the non-aligned, neutral, non-nuclear foundations of its statehood," Lavrov said.In Russia's negotiations with the United States on Ukraine, all possible misunderstandings were eliminated, the minister added.Russia has transferred additional proposals to the United States regarding collective security guarantees, Sergey Lavrov said.Russia is ready to take into account all available proposals that will lead to the conclusion of legally binding security agreements, the minister added.On Prisoners Swap:Russia has handed over more than 11,000 bodies of Ukrainian armed forces soldiers to Ukraine, and Ukraine has transferred 201 bodies of Russian soldiers in response, Sergey Lavrov said.On Peace Settlement:Russia insists on a package of agreements on a lasting and sustainable peace in Ukraine with security guarantees for all parties, Sergey Lavrov said."We insist that a package of agreements be reached on a lasting, sustainable, long-term peace with security guarantees for all the countries involved. And our talks with US President [Donald Trump] and his team are devoted to this very thing, the search for long-term regulation to eliminate the root causes of this crisis," Lavrov said.US President Donald Trump is sincerely striving to resolve the Ukrainian conflict through political and diplomatic means, Sergey Lavrov said.Russia welcomes Trump’s sincere desire to settle the Ukraine conflict, the minister added.There is currently a considerable amount of speculation and fabrications regarding the Ukrainian settlement, the purpose of which is to complicate the search for solutions that would help address the root causes of the crisis, Lavrov said."There is a fair amount of speculation, various kinds of destructive fabrications and false information. Therefore, we see the primary purpose of these actions, initiated by our Western colleagues, to complicate the search for a negotiated solution and prolong the conflict, including by playing against the initiatives of the United States and President [Donald] Trump, which are genuinely aimed at finding solutions that will help address the root causes of the Ukrainian crisis," Lavrov said.The financial, military and logistical resources of Western countries, which were allocated to wage a proxy war against Russia, are being depleted, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said.On Gaza:Russia sees attempts to use the conflict in Ukraine to divert attention from the Palestinian issue, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said.

