Hungary Still Demands Ukraine Account for Funds Spent - Szijjarto

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Hungary continues to demand that Ukraine account for the funds it has spent, Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto said on Monday.

2025-12-15T16:42+0000

2025-12-15T16:42+0000

2025-12-15T16:51+0000

Western European countries are pushing the continent into a war with Russia and sabotaging peace talks on Ukraine, Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto also said on Monday, adding that Budapest will not succumb to this pressure and will not allow itself to be dragged into the conflict.The EU wants to give Kiev 200 billion euros ($234.8 billion) in seized Russian assets, of which 120 billion euros will be used to arming the Ukrainian military. This would lead to a war between Europe and Russia that would be impossible to survive, Szijjarto added.On Friday, Szijjarto said that NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte was fanning tensions and undermining peace talks on Ukraine. On Thursday, Rutte called on European countries to increase defense spending to be ready to "fight the Russians."On December 8, Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban said that the EU’s intention to grant Ukraine membership of the bloc by 2030 would mean the start of a war with Russia, for which Europe had already begun preparing. Russian President Vladimir Putin said in early December that Russia does not intend to fight with Europe, but if Europe wants and starts a war, then Russia is ready right now.Other statements:

