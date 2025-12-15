International
- Sputnik International, 1920
World
Get the latest news from around the world, live coverage, off-beat stories, features and analysis.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20251215/hungary-still-demands-ukraine-account-for-funds-spent---szijjarto-1123301041.html
Hungary Still Demands Ukraine Account for Funds Spent - Szijjarto
Hungary Still Demands Ukraine Account for Funds Spent - Szijjarto
Sputnik International
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Hungary continues to demand that Ukraine account for the funds it has spent, Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto said on Monday.
2025-12-15T16:42+0000
2025-12-15T16:51+0000
world
peter szijjarto
hungary
ukraine
european union (eu)
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/102774/30/1027743039_0:367:4798:3066_1920x0_80_0_0_4d01776e8bb0fcf1a14295b4e35bf662.jpg
Western European countries are pushing the continent into a war with Russia and sabotaging peace talks on Ukraine, Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto also said on Monday, adding that Budapest will not succumb to this pressure and will not allow itself to be dragged into the conflict.The EU wants to give Kiev 200 billion euros ($234.8 billion) in seized Russian assets, of which 120 billion euros will be used to arming the Ukrainian military. This would lead to a war between Europe and Russia that would be impossible to survive, Szijjarto added.On Friday, Szijjarto said that NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte was fanning tensions and undermining peace talks on Ukraine. On Thursday, Rutte called on European countries to increase defense spending to be ready to "fight the Russians."On December 8, Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban said that the EU’s intention to grant Ukraine membership of the bloc by 2030 would mean the start of a war with Russia, for which Europe had already begun preparing. Russian President Vladimir Putin said in early December that Russia does not intend to fight with Europe, but if Europe wants and starts a war, then Russia is ready right now.Other statements:
https://sputnikglobe.com/20251212/hungarys-szijjarto-accuses-nato-chief-of-undermining-ukraine-peace-talks-1123285952.html
hungary
ukraine
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
2025
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/102774/30/1027743039_396:0:4757:3271_1920x0_80_0_0_b5cebcc413d07ccb2fe45092d1062e12.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
hungary, szijjarto, ukraine, eu
hungary, szijjarto, ukraine, eu

Hungary Still Demands Ukraine Account for Funds Spent - Szijjarto

16:42 GMT 15.12.2025 (Updated: 16:51 GMT 15.12.2025)
© AFP 2023 / JOHN THYSHungary Foreign Affairs Peter Szijjarto
Hungary Foreign Affairs Peter Szijjarto - Sputnik International, 1920, 15.12.2025
© AFP 2023 / JOHN THYS
Subscribe
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Hungary continues to demand that Ukraine account for the funds it has spent, Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto said on Monday.
"I proposed that we continue to demand that Ukraine account for the EU funds it has received so far, because this latest corruption scandal clearly shows that a very large portion of this EU money has likely gone toward supporting a corrupt system," Szijjarto told Hungarian reporters, following a meeting of EU foreign ministers.
Western European countries are pushing the continent into a war with Russia and sabotaging peace talks on Ukraine, Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto also said on Monday, adding that Budapest will not succumb to this pressure and will not allow itself to be dragged into the conflict.
"What is happening is the same as what happened after the Istanbul negotiations in 2022, and the same as after the Alaska [summit]. Europeans, Brussels, Western European politicians effectively want to sabotage the peace talks. Western European politicians are also openly provoking a war and seeking to drag all of Europe into a war with Russia," Szijjarto said in a video address.
The EU wants to give Kiev 200 billion euros ($234.8 billion) in seized Russian assets, of which 120 billion euros will be used to arming the Ukrainian military. This would lead to a war between Europe and Russia that would be impossible to survive, Szijjarto added.
On Friday, Szijjarto said that NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte was fanning tensions and undermining peace talks on Ukraine. On Thursday, Rutte called on European countries to increase defense spending to be ready to "fight the Russians."
Hungarian Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade Peter Szijjarto - Sputnik International, 1920, 12.12.2025
World
Hungary's Szijjarto Accuses NATO Chief of Undermining Ukraine Peace Talks
12 December, 14:52 GMT
On December 8, Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban said that the EU’s intention to grant Ukraine membership of the bloc by 2030 would mean the start of a war with Russia, for which Europe had already begun preparing. Russian President Vladimir Putin said in early December that Russia does not intend to fight with Europe, but if Europe wants and starts a war, then Russia is ready right now.
Other statements:
The European Union is determined to maintain sanctions against Russia even if the United States drops them
The European Union has reached the point of discussing the construction of weapons factories in Ukraine, "delicately" calling it investments in the military-industrial complex
The European Union wants to transfer the Ukrainian armed forces training mission to Ukraine, which is a "red line" for Budapest
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
Android APK
© 2025 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала