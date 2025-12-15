https://sputnikglobe.com/20251215/in-memory-sputnik-correspondents-who-were-killed-by-ukrainian-terrorists-1123300014.html
In Memory: Sputnik Correspondents Who Were Killed by Ukrainian Terrorists
In Memory: Sputnik Correspondents Who Were Killed by Ukrainian Terrorists
Over 20 Russian journalists and correspondents have been killed by Ukrainian troops since 2014 when Kiev started its brutal crackdown on Donbass.
The Ukrainian leadership made it clear from the get-go that it has no qualms about killing journalists and reporters who might bring to light the horrific crimes perpetrated by the Ukrainian military and paramilitary personnel.Some of the slain journalists were our colleagues at Sputnik.Andrey SteninSputnik journalist and photo correspondent Andrey Stenin perished on August 6, 2014, by Ukrainian shelling near the city of Snezhnoye in the Donetsk People’s Republic.Stenin was traveling in a refugee convoy when it came under attack by Ukrainian troops who deployed artillery and multiple launch rocket systems against the collection of civilian vehicles.The Ukrainian side desperately tried to cover up its crime so Stenin’s death was only confirmed in September 2014. He was posthumously awarded the Order of Courage.Rostislav ZhuravlevSputnik correspondent Rostislav Zhuravlev was killed on July 22, 2023, in the Zaporozhye region by a Ukrainian artillery strike.Ukrainian gun crews deliberately targeted the group of journalists Zhuravlev was in at the time, and used cluster munitions to ensure maximum damage.Sputnik photo correspondent Konstantin Mikhalchevsky, who was traveling with Zhuravlev at the time of the attack, was injured by the shelling.Zhuravlev was posthumously awarded the Order of Courage.Ivan ZuevSputnik correspondent Ivan Zuev was killed on October 16, 2025, in the Zaporozhye region by a Ukrainian drone strike.Zuev was working on a report at the time of the attack and was not embedded with any military unit – the Ukrainian drone operator had to see that he was striking a civilian.He was awarded the Order of Courage posthumously.
