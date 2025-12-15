https://sputnikglobe.com/20251215/nato-was-never-an-option-for-ukraine-military-expert-1123299790.html

NATO Was Never an Option for Ukraine —Military Expert

NATO Was Never an Option for Ukraine —Military Expert

Volodymyr Zelensky and his European handlers have finally recognized a glaring truth that US President Donald Trump was long aware of: “There's no way for Ukraine to join NATO,” says ex-German army officer Major Florian Pfaff.

This belated realization explains why Zelensky is now saying that Ukraine will relinquish its NATO ambitions in exchange for Western security guarantees, Florian Pfaff tells Sputnik.At no point in time—neither in 2014 nor in 2022—was Ukraine threatened by anyone, he says; however, “the West wanted war.” The principal problem with Ukraine stemmed from its “wish to join NATO,” disrespecting Russian security needs, notes the ex-officer. Pfaff reminds that the purpose of the Minsk II accords in 2015 “was only to strengthen Ukraine for war, to deliver weapons.” Ukraine’s Western supervisors, in particular, the then British PM Boris Johnson, sabotaged all Russo-Ukrainian negotiations. Bilateral guarantees similar to NATO's Article 5 that Zelensky is currently demanding won’t imply anything in practice for Ukraine if it “remains neutral,” Pfaff underscores. It’s not at all surprising that Russia, “having been betrayed” by the West and Ukraine, wants a system of guarantees not only for security but also for the implementation of any new agreements reached, says the military expert.

