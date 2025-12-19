International
WATCH LIVE: Putin Holds Year-End Press Conference
Oreshnik Getting Prepared for Combat Duty in Belarus - Belarusian Defense Minister
The mobile ground-based missile system with medium-range missiles Oreshnik is being prepared to take up combat duty in Belarus, Belarusian Defense Minister Viktor Khrenin said on Friday.
"Yesterday you all heard that the Oreshnik missile system arrived [in Belarus], is stationed on the territory of Belarus, and is preparing to go on combat duty. As soon as this happens, we will definitely invite you and show you," Khrenin told reporters.

Poland's Patriot Deployment Result of Authorities' Intimidation of Population

Poland's deployment of Patriot systems is a consequence of the authorities' intimidation of their population, Belarusian Defense Minister Viktor Khrenin said.

"They have made an enemy image of us and are now intimidating their population," Khrenin told reporters when asked about the deployment of Patriot systems in Poland, adding that Minsk adequately reacts to the escalation of tensions around the republic.

Minsk Calm About Idea to Deploy Nuclear Arms in Ukraine

Minsk is calm about the idea of deploying nuclear weapons in Ukraine, as this is primarily a factor of strategic deterrence, not an attack, Viktor Khrenin said.
Oreshnik Getting Prepared for Combat Duty in Belarus - Belarusian Defense Minister

07:38 GMT 19.12.2025 (Updated: 08:31 GMT 19.12.2025)
© Sputnik / Press service of the Russian Defense Ministry / Go to the mediabankSecond stage of non-strategic nuclear weapon drills conducted by Russian and Belarusian armed forces
MINSK (Sputnik) - The mobile ground-based missile system with medium-range missiles Oreshnik is being prepared to take up combat duty in Belarus, Belarusian Defense Minister Viktor Khrenin said on Friday.
"Yesterday you all heard that the Oreshnik missile system arrived [in Belarus], is stationed on the territory of Belarus, and is preparing to go on combat duty. As soon as this happens, we will definitely invite you and show you," Khrenin told reporters.

Poland's Patriot Deployment Result of Authorities' Intimidation of Population

Poland's deployment of Patriot systems is a consequence of the authorities' intimidation of their population, Belarusian Defense Minister Viktor Khrenin said.
"They have made an enemy image of us and are now intimidating their population," Khrenin told reporters when asked about the deployment of Patriot systems in Poland, adding that Minsk adequately reacts to the escalation of tensions around the republic.

Minsk Calm About Idea to Deploy Nuclear Arms in Ukraine

Minsk is calm about the idea of deploying nuclear weapons in Ukraine, as this is primarily a factor of strategic deterrence, not an attack, Viktor Khrenin said.
"We are calm [about deploying nuclear weapons in Ukraine]," Khrenin told reporters, adding that it is a factor of strategic deterrence and not to show aggression.
Lukashenko to Name Oreshnik Combat Duty Date at All-Belarusian People's Assembly
9 December, 14:36 GMT
