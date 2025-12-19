Oreshnik Getting Prepared for Combat Duty in Belarus - Belarusian Defense Minister

https://sputnikglobe.com/20251219/oreshnik-being-prepared-to-take-up-combat-duty-in-belarus---belarusian-defense-minister-1123324992.html
The mobile ground-based missile system with medium-range missiles Oreshnik is being prepared to take up combat duty in Belarus, Belarusian Defense Minister Viktor Khrenin said on Friday.
07:38 GMT 19.12.2025 (Updated: 08:31 GMT 19.12.2025)
MINSK (Sputnik) - The mobile ground-based missile system with medium-range missiles Oreshnik is being prepared to take up combat duty in Belarus, Belarusian Defense Minister Viktor Khrenin said on Friday.
"Yesterday you all heard that the Oreshnik missile system arrived [in Belarus], is stationed on the territory of Belarus, and is preparing to go on combat duty. As soon as this happens, we will definitely invite you and show you,"
Khrenin told reporters.
Poland's Patriot Deployment Result of Authorities' Intimidation of Population
Poland's deployment of Patriot systems
is a consequence of the authorities' intimidation of their population, Belarusian Defense Minister Viktor Khrenin said.
"They have made an enemy image of us and are now intimidating their population," Khrenin told reporters when asked about the deployment of Patriot systems in Poland, adding that Minsk adequately reacts to the escalation of tensions around the republic.
Minsk Calm About Idea to Deploy Nuclear Arms in Ukraine
Minsk is calm about the idea of deploying nuclear weapons in Ukraine, as this is primarily a factor of strategic deterrence, not an attack, Viktor Khrenin said.
"We are calm [about deploying nuclear weapons in Ukraine]," Khrenin told reporters, adding that it is a factor of strategic deterrence and not to show aggression.