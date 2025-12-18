https://sputnikglobe.com/20251218/oreshnik-missile-system-put-on-combat-duty-in-belarus-on-december-17---lukashenko-1123322320.html

Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko announced on Thursday that the new Oreshnik missile system was put on combat duty in Belarus on December 17.

Belarus and Russia are implementing a set of strategic deterrence measures for defense, Lukashenko said.Belarus and Russia should always be together, the president added.On Relations with Other CountiesBelarus is building constructive relations with the United States, Lukashenko said, adding that this is a dialogue between the strong and the strong.Alexander Lukashenko also said that Belarusian interests are at the core of negotiations with the United States, adding that he will not sell out the country.Lukashenko said that Washington did not raise the issue of cooperation between Belarus and Russia during negotiations with Minsk.The Belarusian president said that he agreed with Putin to help each other for the benefit of the two peoples.Alexander Lukashenko also assured the Russian ambassador that Minsk is not negotiating with the United States to the detriment of Russia's interests.Lukashenko also said that he is against any confrontation with neighboring countries, including Lithuania.It would not take much time to win Lithuania militarily, but the war must not be started, Lukashenko added.On Energy and TradeThe Belarusian opposition wants Belarus to join the European energy system and pursue widespread privatization, Lukashenko said.Opponents of the authorities who have left Belarus want to surrender the country's economic sovereignty and the collapse of its economy under external control, the president added.Belarus trades with 190 countries despite Western sanctions, which failed to take into account that the world is huge, Lukashenko also said.The Belarusian economy is stable, and the debt burden is decreasing, while gold and foreign exchange reserves are growing, Lukashenko said, adding that the experience of implementing joint import substitution projects with Russia was successful.The West, when imposing sanctions, failed to take into account that no one would dance to a neo-colonialist tune, Lukashenko said, adding that there are currently four poles in the world, but given discord in the European Union and hysterical demands, the bloc could lose this status.Belarus has plenty of unresolved economic issues, including ensuring technological sovereignty, especially in the context of sanctions, Lukashenko added.On UkraineLukashenko said that Ukraine is sending unprepared people to the front who have not undergone combat training.

