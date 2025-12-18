https://sputnikglobe.com/20251218/oreshnik-missile-system-put-on-combat-duty-in-belarus-on-december-17---lukashenko-1123322320.html
Oreshnik Missile System Put on Combat Duty in Belarus on December 17 - Lukashenko
Sputnik International
Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko announced on Thursday that the new Oreshnik missile system was put on combat duty in Belarus on December 17.
Belarus and Russia are implementing a set of strategic deterrence measures for defense, Lukashenko said.Belarus and Russia should always be together, the president added.On Relations with Other CountiesBelarus is building constructive relations with the United States, Lukashenko said, adding that this is a dialogue between the strong and the strong.Alexander Lukashenko also said that Belarusian interests are at the core of negotiations with the United States, adding that he will not sell out the country.Lukashenko said that Washington did not raise the issue of cooperation between Belarus and Russia during negotiations with Minsk.The Belarusian president said that he agreed with Putin to help each other for the benefit of the two peoples.Alexander Lukashenko also assured the Russian ambassador that Minsk is not negotiating with the United States to the detriment of Russia's interests.Lukashenko also said that he is against any confrontation with neighboring countries, including Lithuania.It would not take much time to win Lithuania militarily, but the war must not be started, Lukashenko added.On Energy and TradeThe Belarusian opposition wants Belarus to join the European energy system and pursue widespread privatization, Lukashenko said.Opponents of the authorities who have left Belarus want to surrender the country's economic sovereignty and the collapse of its economy under external control, the president added.Belarus trades with 190 countries despite Western sanctions, which failed to take into account that the world is huge, Lukashenko also said.The Belarusian economy is stable, and the debt burden is decreasing, while gold and foreign exchange reserves are growing, Lukashenko said, adding that the experience of implementing joint import substitution projects with Russia was successful.The West, when imposing sanctions, failed to take into account that no one would dance to a neo-colonialist tune, Lukashenko said, adding that there are currently four poles in the world, but given discord in the European Union and hysterical demands, the bloc could lose this status.Belarus has plenty of unresolved economic issues, including ensuring technological sovereignty, especially in the context of sanctions, Lukashenko added.On UkraineLukashenko said that Ukraine is sending unprepared people to the front who have not undergone combat training.
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko announced on Thursday that the new Oreshnik missile system was put on combat duty in Belarus on December 17.
"The first positions are equipped with the Oreshnik missile system; we received it yesterday and it is now on combat duty," Lukashenko said in his address to the nation and the parliament during a session of the All-Belarusian People's Assembly in Minsk.
Belarus and Russia are implementing a set of strategic deterrence measures for defense, Lukashenko said.
"Our military cooperation, primarily with the Russian Federation, also ensures strategic defense. Therefore, Belarus and Russia are implementing a set of strategic deterrence measures. This includes the deployment of the Russian component of a regional troop group on our territory. In the event of an escalation of the conflict, it is stipulated that the armed forces, several tens of thousands of personnel in western Russia, will immediately join the military struggle as a second echelon. Belarus will be the first to act, and Russia will support us further," Lukashenko said in his address to the nation and the parliament during the session of the All-Belarusian People's Assembly in Minsk.
Belarus and Russia should always be together, the president added.
"I emphasize once again: cherish this friendship [with Russia]. God forbid we should succumb to these foreign messages – that will be the beginning of the destruction of our state," Lukashenko added.
On Relations with Other Counties
Belarus is building constructive relations with the United States, Lukashenko said, adding that this is a dialogue between the strong and the strong.
"There is nothing wrong with having excellent strategic relations with Russia and China, and having begun to build a constructive dialogue with the leadership of the United States of America — one of the most important centers of power. Yes, the dialogue is sometimes tough and persistent, and yes, every detail matters, but these are negotiations between the strong and the strong," Lukashenko said in his address to the nation and the parliament during the session of the All-Belarusian People's Assembly in Minsk.
Alexander Lukashenko also said that Belarusian interests are at the core of negotiations with the United States, adding that he will not sell out the country.
"I am telling [the US administration] directly that we have our own interests, and as president, I must express these interests. The interests of the Belarusian people are the foundation of our negotiations. Do not worry, this is not the time for President Lukashenko to sell you out," Lukashenko said in his address to the nation and the parliament during the session of the All-Belarusian People's Assembly in Minsk.
Lukashenko said that Washington did not raise the issue of cooperation between Belarus and Russia during negotiations with Minsk.
"We are negotiating with the Americans. I must say frankly – never, except during the first meetings, have they raised the issue of cooperation between Russia and Belarus. I stated there frankly: Russia is sacred," Lukashenko said in his address to the people and parliament during the session of the All-Belarusian People's Assembly in Minsk.
The Belarusian president said that he agreed with Putin to help each other for the benefit of the two peoples.
Alexander Lukashenko also assured the Russian ambassador that Minsk is not negotiating with the United States to the detriment of Russia's interests.
"I want the Russian ambassador to hear this ... 'Oh, the Belarusians are negotiating with the Americans.' And I can now tell him in response, 'You are negotiating with the Americans too.' Well, we are not negotiating at Russia's expense. We are doing the opposite," Lukashenko said in his address to the people and parliament of Belarus during the session of the All-Belarusian People's Assembly in Minsk.
Lukashenko also said that he is against any confrontation with neighboring countries, including Lithuania.
"Most of all, the military does not want war because they understand what it could lead to ... No confrontation whatsoever. Any war does not begin with gunfire," Lukashenko said in his address to the people and parliament of Belarus during the All-Belarusian People's Assembly in Minsk.
It would not take much time to win Lithuania militarily, but the war must not be started, Lukashenko added.
The Belarusian opposition wants Belarus to join the European energy system and pursue widespread privatization, Lukashenko said.
Opponents of the authorities who have left Belarus want to surrender the country's economic sovereignty and the collapse of its economy under external control, the president added.
"Just a month ago, [the opposition] presented another high-profile plan, 'Revival of the Belarusian Economy.' It has four main points. The first is connection to the European energy system. They will come to power and connect [to their] energy system. Energy tariffs [in Belarus] will increase at least four to five-fold. The second is widespread privatization and the sale of state property. Comments are unnecessary. Apparently, they are supported for this purpose by grants and the manual control of Western intelligence agencies," Lukashenko said in his address to the nation and the parliament during the session of the All-Belarusian People's Assembly in Minsk.
Belarus trades with 190 countries despite Western sanctions, which failed to take into account that the world is huge, Lukashenko also said.
"We set the target for increasing exports to $50 billion, and as a result, we not only got this figure but also continued to conduct trade relations with almost 190 countries around the world. The West did not take into account one thing: the world is huge. No one will dance to the "colonial tune" anymore," Lukashenko said in his address to the people and parliament during the meeting of the All-Belarusian National Assembly in Minsk.
The Belarusian economy is stable, and the debt burden is decreasing, while gold and foreign exchange reserves are growing, Lukashenko said, adding that the experience of implementing joint import substitution projects with Russia was successful.
The West, when imposing sanctions, failed to take into account that no one would dance to a neo-colonialist tune, Lukashenko said, adding that there are currently four poles in the world, but given discord in the European Union and hysterical demands, the bloc could lose this status.
Belarus has plenty of unresolved economic issues, including ensuring technological sovereignty, especially in the context of sanctions, Lukashenko added.
Lukashenko said that Ukraine is sending unprepared people to the front who have not undergone combat training.
"The army is fighting on the Russian side. And all of Ukraine is there. They grabbed him off the street, gave him a gun, and sent him to the front. But he is unprepared. There is no combat coordination — no squad, no platoon, no company, and so on. Where, how, who the commander is — they have no idea. They grabbed him and sent him to the front... You are sitting in a trench, firing back... So how long are you going to fire back, you untrained man?" Lukashenko said in his address to the nation and the parliament during the session of the All-Belarusian People's Assembly in Minsk.