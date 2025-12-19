International
WATCH LIVE: Putin Holds Year-End Press Conference
Russia
LIVE SOON: Putin's Annual Mega Presser and Direct Line to Kick Off in Moscow
Russian President Vladimir Putin will hold his annual end-of-year press conference in Moscow on Friday, once again combined with the nationwide “Direct Line” question-and-answer session with citizens. The event is scheduled to begin at 12:00 Moscow time (09:00 GMT).
This annual broadcast is traditionally among the year's most significant political events, enabling President Putin to address crucial domestic and international topics, covering key social, economic, and political spheres.Interest in the combined layout remains strong. According to the Russian TV channel, the number of appeals submitted to the Direct Line exceeded 2.5 million just four hours before the broadcast is due to air.Historically, the Direct Line and the annual year-end marathon press conference were held as separate events. During the Direct Line, the President responded directly to questions from the public, including letters, text messages, phone calls and live video links from across the country. The press conference, in turn, focused on dialogue with Russian and foreign journalists.Since 2001, Russia has hosted 18 separate Direct Line sessions and 16 major marathon presidential press conferences. The two formats were first merged in 2020 due to the restrictions triggered by the COVID-19 pandemic, which made it impractical to hold both events separately. In 2021, the Kremlin briefly returned to the traditional, standalone formats.However, beginning in 2023, the Kremlin adopted the combined program structure permanently, merging public appeals and media questions into a single, extended event.
Russian President Vladimir Putin will hold his annual year-end press conference in Moscow on Friday, once again combined with the nationwide Direct Line question-and-answer session with citizens. The event is scheduled to begin at 12:00 Moscow time (09:00 GMT).
This annual broadcast is traditionally among the year's most significant political events, enabling President Putin to address crucial domestic and international topics, covering key social, economic, and political spheres.
Interest in the combined layout remains strong. According to the Russian TV channel, the number of appeals submitted to the Direct Line exceeded 2.5 million just four hours before the broadcast is due to air.
Historically, the Direct Line and the annual year-end marathon press conference were held as separate events. During the Direct Line, the President responded directly to questions from the public, including letters, text messages, phone calls and live video links from across the country. The press conference, in turn, focused on dialogue with Russian and foreign journalists.
Since 2001, Russia has hosted 18 separate Direct Line sessions and 16 major marathon presidential press conferences. The two formats were first merged in 2020 due to the restrictions triggered by the COVID-19 pandemic, which made it impractical to hold both events separately. In 2021, the Kremlin briefly returned to the traditional, standalone formats.
However, beginning in 2023, the Kremlin adopted the combined program structure permanently, merging public appeals and media questions into a single, extended event.
