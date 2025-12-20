International
On February 24, 2022 Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine, aiming to liberate the Donbass region where the people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk had been living under regular attacks from Kiev's forces.
The Russian forces have liberated the villages of Vysokoe in the Sumy region and Svetloye (Svitle) in the Donetsk People's Republic (DPR), the Russian Ministry of Defense said on Saturday.
"As a result of decisive actions, Battlegroup Sever liberated the village of Vysokoye in the Sumy region," the ministry said in a statement. Russia's Battlegroup Tsentr has taken control of Svetloye and continued to eliminate the encircled troops of the Ukrainian armed forces in Dimitrov, the ministry added.Battlegroup Tsentr has eliminated up to 525 Ukrainian military personnel, five combat armored vehicles, including a US-made Stryker armored personnel carrier, three field artillery pieces and an electronic warfare station in the past day, the Russian Defense Ministry said.Battlegroup Sever has eliminated up to 200 Ukrainian servicepeople, a combat armored vehicle, 15 motor vehicles, an artillery piece, and a radio-electronic warfare station. Five ammunition and materiel depots have been destroyed, the ministry added.Russia's Battlegroup Vostok eliminated over 260 Ukrainian troops, one armored combat vehicle and 10 motor vehicles, while Battlegroup Zapad eliminated over 240 soldiers, two tanks, two armored combat vehicles, 24 motor vehicles, two field artillery pieces, including a US-made 155-mm Paladin self-propelled howitzer, an electronic warfare station and 10 ammunition depots.Russia's Battlegroup Dnepr battle group advanced their positions and eliminated up to 65 Ukrainian military personnel and an armored vehicle, the ministry also said.Russian air defense forces shot down four US-made HIMARS multiple launch rocket system rockets, a Neptune long-range guided missile, and 118 fixed-winged Ukrainian drones, the ministry estimated.
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The Russian forces have liberated the villages of Vysokoe in the Sumy region and Svetloye in the Donetsk People's Republic (DPR), the Russian Ministry of Defense said on Saturday.
"As a result of decisive actions, Battlegroup Sever liberated the village of Vysokoye in the Sumy region," the ministry said in a statement.
Russia's Battlegroup Tsentr has taken control of Svetloye and continued to eliminate the encircled troops of the Ukrainian armed forces in Dimitrov, the ministry added.
Battlegroup Tsentr has eliminated up to 525 Ukrainian military personnel, five combat armored vehicles, including a US-made Stryker armored personnel carrier, three field artillery pieces and an electronic warfare station in the past day, the Russian Defense Ministry said.
"Enemy losses amounted to 525 military personnel, five armored combat vehicles, including a US-made Stryker armored personnel carrier, 14 vehicles, three field artillery pieces, and an electronic warfare station," the ministry said.
Battlegroup Sever has eliminated up to 200 Ukrainian servicepeople, a combat armored vehicle, 15 motor vehicles, an artillery piece, and a radio-electronic warfare station. Five ammunition and materiel depots have been destroyed, the ministry added.
Russia's Battlegroup Vostok eliminated over 260 Ukrainian troops, one armored combat vehicle and 10 motor vehicles, while Battlegroup Zapad eliminated over 240 soldiers, two tanks, two armored combat vehicles, 24 motor vehicles, two field artillery pieces, including a US-made 155-mm Paladin self-propelled howitzer, an electronic warfare station and 10 ammunition depots.
Russia's Battlegroup Dnepr battle group advanced their positions and eliminated up to 65 Ukrainian military personnel and an armored vehicle, the ministry also said.
Russian air defense forces shot down four US-made HIMARS multiple launch rocket system rockets, a Neptune long-range guided missile, and 118 fixed-winged Ukrainian drones, the ministry estimated.
