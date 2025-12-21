https://sputnikglobe.com/20251221/putin-does-not-have-phone-call-scheduled-with-trump---kremlin-1123339707.html

Putin Does Not Have Phone Call Scheduled With Trump - Kremlin

Russian President Vladimir Putin will hold bilateral meetings in St. Petersburg with Kyrgyz President Sadyr Japarov and Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.

"It is not yet scheduled, but it can be arranged quickly if necessary," Peskov told reporters.When asked whether Putin planned to wish his American counterpart a merry Christmas, Peskov said that the Kremlin would announce it if the Russian president decides to do so.Vladimir Putin will hold bilateral meetings in St. Petersburg with Kyrgyz President Sadyr Japarov and Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.Putin will hold talks with all leaders who would come to St. Petersburg one way or another, Peskov said, adding this "will definitely happen" on Sunday or Monday. The Kremlin spokesman said that Japarov, as well as Tajik President Emomali Rahmon, and Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev will be awarded the International Peace Prize. He called this ceremony very important. The trio were awarded the prize months ago. The decision on whether Vladimir Putin's annual Q&A session and the end-of-year press conference will be held as two separate events will depend on his schedule, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.

