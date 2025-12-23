International
- Sputnik International, 1920
World
Get the latest news from around the world, live coverage, off-beat stories, features and analysis.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20251223/eus-plans-to-seize-russian-assets-undermines-blocs-authority--venezuelan-lawmaker-1123348916.html
EU's Plans to Seize Russian Assets Undermines Bloc's Authority – Venezuelan Lawmaker
EU's Plans to Seize Russian Assets Undermines Bloc's Authority – Venezuelan Lawmaker
Sputnik International
The European Union's intention to seize frozen Russian assets is eroding the bloc's position on the international stage, Venezuelan lawmaker and Chairman of the People's Electoral Movement party Gilberto Gimenez told Sputnik.
2025-12-23T08:18+0000
2025-12-23T08:18+0000
world
russia
venezuela
european union (eu)
frozen assets
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/07/0d/1119361981_0:71:1350:830_1920x0_80_0_0_235728cda7cf0b624ce6b62f5f3cbe23.jpg
Europe’s actions are contrary to international law, the lawmaker added. Furthermore, Europe is practically completely dissolving, "kneeling before the interests of the US," as it applies the same measures as the US does against its opponents, including unilateral and illegal sanctions, Gimenez said. However, Russia's economy has become more resilient under sanctions, as Russian companies and goods have replaced European and US businesses, Gimenez added. On Friday, Russian President Vladimir Putin called the idea of seizing Russian assets robbery and warned that it would erode confidence in the euro area. Following the start of Russia's military operation in Ukraine in 2022, the EU and the G7 nations froze nearly half of Russia's foreign currency reserves, totaling approximately 300 billion euros. Around 200 billion euros are held in European accounts, predominantly in the Belgium-based securities depository Euroclear. The EU Commission had been seeking approval from EU member states to use frozen Russian assets to finance Kiev's war efforts.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20251222/euroclear-says-welcomes-european-councils-decision-not-to-use-russian-assets-for-ukraine-1123344500.html
russia
venezuela
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
2025
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/07/0d/1119361981_75:0:1275:900_1920x0_80_0_0_f09079aa83847ee70876453ec206742f.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
eu, russia, assets, frozen assets, venezuela
eu, russia, assets, frozen assets, venezuela

EU's Plans to Seize Russian Assets Undermines Bloc's Authority – Venezuelan Lawmaker

08:18 GMT 23.12.2025
© Photo : Fotolia / kkolosovRubles, dollars and euros
Rubles, dollars and euros - Sputnik International, 1920, 23.12.2025
© Photo : Fotolia / kkolosov
Subscribe
CARACAS (Sputnik) - The European Union's intention to seize frozen Russian assets is eroding the bloc's position on the international stage, Venezuelan lawmaker and Chairman of the People's Electoral Movement party Gilberto Gimenez told Sputnik.
"The assets and funds that Russia held in European banks have essentially been stolen. There is no other word for it, because there is no legal basis whatsoever capable of lending legitimacy to what they are doing, to how Europe and the United States are acting," Gimenez said.
Europe’s actions are contrary to international law, the lawmaker added.
Furthermore, Europe is practically completely dissolving, "kneeling before the interests of the US," as it applies the same measures as the US does against its opponents, including unilateral and illegal sanctions, Gimenez said.
"If we look at the United Nations, the only body that can impose such sanctions is the Security Council, where, for example, Russia, China and other countries are represented. It is there that decisions on blockades and similar measures can be legally made. However, they act behind the UN's back, making decisions unilaterally, which is precisely what gives these actions their illegal character," the lawmaker said.
However, Russia's economy has become more resilient under sanctions, as Russian companies and goods have replaced European and US businesses, Gimenez added.
On Friday, Russian President Vladimir Putin called the idea of seizing Russian assets robbery and warned that it would erode confidence in the euro area.
Following the start of Russia's military operation in Ukraine in 2022, the EU and the G7 nations froze nearly half of Russia's foreign currency reserves, totaling approximately 300 billion euros. Around 200 billion euros are held in European accounts, predominantly in the Belgium-based securities depository Euroclear. The EU Commission had been seeking approval from EU member states to use frozen Russian assets to finance Kiev's war efforts.
FILE - A view of the headquarters of Euroclear in Brussels, on Oct. 23, 2025. - Sputnik International, 1920, 22.12.2025
World
Euroclear Welcomes European Council's Decision Not to Use Russian Assets for Ukraine
Yesterday, 10:20 GMT
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
Android APK
© 2025 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала