https://sputnikglobe.com/20251223/eus-plans-to-seize-russian-assets-undermines-blocs-authority--venezuelan-lawmaker-1123348916.html
EU's Plans to Seize Russian Assets Undermines Bloc's Authority – Venezuelan Lawmaker
EU's Plans to Seize Russian Assets Undermines Bloc's Authority – Venezuelan Lawmaker
Sputnik International
The European Union's intention to seize frozen Russian assets is eroding the bloc's position on the international stage, Venezuelan lawmaker and Chairman of the People's Electoral Movement party Gilberto Gimenez told Sputnik.
2025-12-23T08:18+0000
2025-12-23T08:18+0000
2025-12-23T08:18+0000
world
russia
venezuela
european union (eu)
frozen assets
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/07/0d/1119361981_0:71:1350:830_1920x0_80_0_0_235728cda7cf0b624ce6b62f5f3cbe23.jpg
Europe’s actions are contrary to international law, the lawmaker added. Furthermore, Europe is practically completely dissolving, "kneeling before the interests of the US," as it applies the same measures as the US does against its opponents, including unilateral and illegal sanctions, Gimenez said. However, Russia's economy has become more resilient under sanctions, as Russian companies and goods have replaced European and US businesses, Gimenez added. On Friday, Russian President Vladimir Putin called the idea of seizing Russian assets robbery and warned that it would erode confidence in the euro area. Following the start of Russia's military operation in Ukraine in 2022, the EU and the G7 nations froze nearly half of Russia's foreign currency reserves, totaling approximately 300 billion euros. Around 200 billion euros are held in European accounts, predominantly in the Belgium-based securities depository Euroclear. The EU Commission had been seeking approval from EU member states to use frozen Russian assets to finance Kiev's war efforts.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20251222/euroclear-says-welcomes-european-councils-decision-not-to-use-russian-assets-for-ukraine-1123344500.html
russia
venezuela
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
2025
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/07/0d/1119361981_75:0:1275:900_1920x0_80_0_0_f09079aa83847ee70876453ec206742f.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
eu, russia, assets, frozen assets, venezuela
eu, russia, assets, frozen assets, venezuela
EU's Plans to Seize Russian Assets Undermines Bloc's Authority – Venezuelan Lawmaker
CARACAS (Sputnik) - The European Union's intention to seize frozen Russian assets is eroding the bloc's position on the international stage, Venezuelan lawmaker and Chairman of the People's Electoral Movement party Gilberto Gimenez told Sputnik.
"The assets and funds that Russia held in European banks have essentially been stolen. There is no other word for it, because there is no legal basis whatsoever capable of lending legitimacy to what they are doing, to how Europe and the United States are acting," Gimenez said.
Furthermore, Europe is practically completely dissolving, "kneeling before the interests of the US," as it applies the same measures as the US does against its opponents, including unilateral and illegal sanctions, Gimenez said.
"If we look at the United Nations, the only body that can impose such sanctions is the Security Council, where, for example, Russia, China and other countries are represented. It is there that decisions on blockades and similar measures can be legally made. However, they act behind the UN's back, making decisions unilaterally, which is precisely what gives these actions their illegal character," the lawmaker said.
However, Russia's economy has become more resilient under sanctions, as Russian companies and goods have replaced European and US businesses, Gimenez added.
On Friday, Russian President Vladimir Putin called the idea of seizing Russian assets robbery
and warned that it would erode confidence in the euro area.
Following the start of Russia's military operation in Ukraine in 2022, the EU and the G7 nations froze nearly half of Russia's foreign currency reserves, totaling approximately 300 billion euros. Around 200 billion euros are held in European accounts, predominantly in the Belgium-based securities depository Euroclear. The EU Commission had been seeking approval from EU member states to use frozen Russian assets to finance Kiev's war efforts.