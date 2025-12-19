Ukraine, NATO, Sanctions, Frozen Assets: Highlights From Putin's Year-End Marathon Presser
13:15 GMT 19.12.2025 (Updated: 14:02 GMT 19.12.2025)
President Putin gave another one of his hours-long marathon press conferences on Friday, allowing journalists and citizens from across Russia and media from around the world to get direct answers to questions ranging from war and peace to the economy and social issues. Here are the highlights.
Russia Ready to Talk Peace...
The Ukraine crisis started with 2014 Euromaidan coup, the Russian president pointed out. In 2022, Ukraine ramped up military pressure on the Donbass, and then, after Russia kicked off its Special Military Operation, threw the peace deal agreed at Istanbul into the dustbin of history.
Russia sees certain “signals” from Kiev regime on readiness to hold dialogue, and is ready to resolve the conflict through negotiations, on the basis of principles laid out at the Russian Foreign Ministry's June 2024 briefing, Putin said.
"We are ready for both negotiations and for ending the conflict by peaceful means," Putin emphasized, while emphasizing that Western politicians are responsible for the crisis, "and continue to escalate the situation," and "constantly talk about how they are preparing for war with Russia."
...But Has the Strategic Initiative on the Battlefield
Russian forces are advancing in all directions, taking the strategic initiative after the liberation of occupied areas of Kursk in April, Putin emphasized.
"I have just heard the latest report from the Chief of the General Staff. What I would like to say in general is that immediately after our troops drove the enemy from Kursk region, the initiative - the strategic initiative, passed entirely into the hands of the Russian Armed Forces. What does this mean? It means that our troops are advancing along the entire line of contact."
Russian forces are advancing in Krasny Liman
The taking of Krasnoarmeysk is a key bridgehead for future advances
Ukrainian forces in Dimitrov are “completely surrounded,” and trying to evacuate in small groups
Russian forces in Zaporozhye region are advancing steadily, with enemy-held settlements falling “one by one”
In Sumy region, Volchansk has been taken
In Kharkov region, Kupyansk is under Russian control
The latter are part of Russia’s broader efforts to create a security perimeter
Putin expressed confidence that before the end of the year, new victories will be seen
Zelensky’s claims that Ukraine still controls Kupyansk is disinformation
Enemy efforts to regain territory “at any cost” have not met with success, and Ukraine has almost run out of strategic reserves of troops
The loss of these reserves is a serious argument that may force Ukraine to the negotiating table
Russia's Economy: Doing Fine in Spite of Sanctions
The economy continues to grow, with GDP rising by 9.7% over the past three years, Putin said.
Russia is experiencing 2.2% unemployment – a historic low
The government is working to fight inflation
Industrial production grew by 1% over the past year, while agricultural production increased by 3.3%
The Russian Central Bank’s reserves now top $741B
The federal budget deficit is 2.6% this year, with plans to shrink it to 1.6% in 2026.
Russia’s national debt is among the lowest in the world, 17.7%
The government has succeeded in work to balance the budget
The Central Bank is carrying out its duties fighting inflation "responsibly," under great pressure from society, and debates about the lending rate. As president, Putin does not have the legal authority to intervene in the Bank's decisions by law
Commenting on Europe's stubborn sanctions war, Putin emphasized that if instead of fighting, "we were to combine our efforts with European countries, the combined PPP GDP of Russia and European countries would be greater than that of the United States."
Instead, if the current trajectory continues, "Europe will gradually disappear if it does not work with Russia," Putin said, highlighting the region's dire economic situation after the self-imposed cutoff of Russian energy deliveries.
Europe's Asset Seizure Threats Will Boomerang on Them
The drama around the frozen Russian assets resembles an attempted robbery in broad daylight, the Russian president noted.
"Theft is not an appropriate definition. Theft is the secret theft of property. Here, they're trying to do it openly. It's robbery," Putin said. "Why can't this robbery be carried out? Because the consequences could be dire for the robbers."
It’s not just about a loss of image, but a loss of trust in the Eurozone by other countries, particularly major oil producers, who have reserves in Europe.
Other countries are watching the situation carefully. Starting with the seizure of Russia’s assets, Brussels can use a variety of excuses to continue such robbery. Ukraine today, Muslim country’s “unacceptable” policies regarding gay rights tomorrow, for example.
Putin is confident that if Europe steals Russia’s reserves today, some day they’ll have to repay Russia anyway.
Russia's Rock Solid Alliances and Partnerships
Russian-Belarusian security and defense ties are developing closely, and the two countries are working on security-related issues at both the bilateral level and on the level of the Collective Security Treaty Organization, Putin said.
The two countries’ defense ministries are cooperating “very closely” and the Union State’s security is in safe hands, Putin said
Russia and Belarus conduct regular joint drills, and a special joint group of forces has been created
Russian tactical nuclear weapons are deployed in Belarus to help protect the country
Congratulating his Belarusian counterpart, Alexander Lukashenko, on his “very emotional, vibrant and meaningful speech at the All-Belarusian People’s Assembly,” Putin thanked him for his assessment of the close state of Russian-Belarusian relations
As far as relations with China are concerned, Putin emphasized that he considers his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping a reliable friend, a stable partner, and “an ally of Russia.”
"Chinese and Russian statistics differ slightly, but the definitive figure is somewhere around $240-$250 billion in trade turnover. That's less than EU countries combined, but in terms of cooperation between countries...Russia ranks first among European countries," Putin said.
The strength of the cooperation between the two countries can be seen across a broad array of areas, from high tech and education to space exploration and the humanitarian sphere
Russia and China also cooperate in the military sector, including joint drills – on the ground, in the air and at sea
"All this demonstrates that our relations, as I have said many times and want to emphasize again, are a significant factor in global stability on the international stage"
The two countries' foreign ministries are “in constant contact and coordinating agendas” on the international stage
Russia plans to continue developing relations with China, today and into the distant future, Putin stressed
NATO's Role in Provoking the Crisis With Russia
Putin took a jab at NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte, suggesting he should read the new US National Security Strategy, which doesn't list Russia as a threat, even as the alliance prepares for a conflict with Russia.
Putin said NATO’s expanding military infrastructure along Russia’s borders is a legitimate cause for concern
He noted that Russia once had cooperative relations with NATO — talks even touched on potential membership — but Moscow was never truly welcomed
Putin added that Russia was repeatedly deceived over promises that NATO would not expand eastward
"They said NATO wouldn't move eastward even by a single inch - that's a direct quote. And what? They cheated us, disregarded our security interests," Putin said.
Putin said there will be no new special military operations if the West treats Russia with respect — but current behavior suggests the opposite. He argued that Western governments are inflaming tensions, ignoring Russia’s security concerns, and using Moscow as a convenient political scapegoat.
Western countries have disregarded Russia’s security interests
Their rhetoric about “preparing for war with Russia” is heightening tensions
Claims that Russia plans to attack the West are meant to manufacture an enemy image
Assertions that Moscow intends to attack Europe are nonsense
The West is using Russia to cover up its own internal failures