https://sputnikglobe.com/20251219/ukraine-nato-sanctions-frozen-assets-highlights-from-putins-big-year-end-presser-1123330876.html

Ukraine, NATO, Sanctions, Frozen Assets: Highlights From Putin's Year-End Marathon Presser

Ukraine, NATO, Sanctions, Frozen Assets: Highlights From Putin's Year-End Marathon Presser

Sputnik International

President Vladimir Putin gave another of his big, hours-long press conferences on Friday, allowing journalists and citizens from across Russia and media from around the world to get direct answers to questions ranging from war and peace to the economy and social issues. Here are the highlights from this year's event.

2025-12-19T13:15+0000

2025-12-19T13:15+0000

2025-12-19T14:02+0000

russia

vladimir putin

volodymyr zelensky

russia

ukraine

china

nato

collective security treaty organization (csto)

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/0c/13/1123329888_0:165:3055:1883_1920x0_80_0_0_be323e349bc3fad6f24dfcb7d026e3ca.jpg

Russia Ready to Talk Peace...The Ukraine crisis started with 2014 Euromaidan coup, the Russian president pointed out. In 2022, Ukraine ramped up military pressure on the Donbass, and then, after Russia kicked off its Special Military Operation, threw the peace deal agreed at Istanbul into the dustbin of history.Russia sees certain “signals” from Kiev regime on readiness to hold dialogue, and is ready to resolve the conflict through negotiations, on the basis of principles laid out at the Russian Foreign Ministry's June 2024 briefing, Putin said....But Has the Strategic Initiative on the BattlefieldRussian forces are advancing in all directions, taking the strategic initiative after the liberation of occupied areas of Kursk in April, Putin emphasized.Russia's Economy: Doing Fine in Spite of SanctionsInstead, if the current trajectory continues, "Europe will gradually disappear if it does not work with Russia," Putin said, highlighting the region's dire economic situation after the self-imposed cutoff of Russian energy deliveries.Europe's Asset Seizure Threats Will Boomerang on ThemThe drama around the frozen Russian assets resembles an attempted robbery in broad daylight, the Russian president noted.It’s not just about a loss of image, but a loss of trust in the Eurozone by other countries, particularly major oil producers, who have reserves in Europe.Other countries are watching the situation carefully. Starting with the seizure of Russia’s assets, Brussels can use a variety of excuses to continue such robbery. Ukraine today, Muslim country’s “unacceptable” policies regarding gay rights tomorrow, for example.Putin is confident that if Europe steals Russia’s reserves today, some day they’ll have to repay Russia anyway.Russia's Rock Solid Alliances and PartnershipsRussian-Belarusian security and defense ties are developing closely, and the two countries are working on security-related issues at both the bilateral level and on the level of the Collective Security Treaty Organization, Putin said.As far as relations with China are concerned, Putin emphasized that he considers his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping a reliable friend, a stable partner, and “an ally of Russia.”NATO's Role in Provoking the Crisis With RussiaPutin took a jab at NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte, suggesting he should read the new US National Security Strategy, which doesn't list Russia as a threat, even as the alliance prepares for a conflict with Russia.Putin said there will be no new special military operations if the West treats Russia with respect — but current behavior suggests the opposite. He argued that Western governments are inflaming tensions, ignoring Russia’s security concerns, and using Moscow as a convenient political scapegoat.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20251219/russia-still-unaware-of-outcome-of-talks-between-eu-leaders-zelensky-witkoff---lavrov-1123330610.html

https://sputnikglobe.com/20251219/if-eu-moves-ahead-on-confiscation-of-russian-assets-itll-be-a-catastrophe-for-the-euro---expert-1123329562.html

https://sputnikglobe.com/20251219/oreshnik-being-prepared-to-take-up-combat-duty-in-belarus---belarusian-defense-minister-1123324992.html

https://sputnikglobe.com/20251219/russia-will-not-compromise-on-deployment-of-nato-troops-in-ukraine---foreign-ministry-1123324698.html

russia

ukraine

china

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2025

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

what did putin say, what is putin saying, what's putin up to, who's putin