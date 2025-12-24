https://sputnikglobe.com/20251224/russian-special-envoy-reports-to-putin-on-results-of-his-trip-to-us---kremlin-1123358150.html
Russian Special Envoy Reports to Putin on Results of His Trip to US - Kremlin
Russian Special Envoy Reports to Putin on Results of His Trip to US - Kremlin
Sputnik International
Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) CEO Kirill Dmitriev, who is also the Russian president's special representative for investment and economic cooperation with foreign countries, has reported to Russian President Vladimir Putin on the results of his trip to the US, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Wednesday
2025-12-24T10:32+0000
2025-12-24T10:32+0000
2025-12-24T10:34+0000
world
russia
kremlin
vladimir putin
kirill dmitriev
dmitry peskov
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/01/18/1116353549_0:160:3072:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_08a87ed6cfd04b0a5dcb1662cf5e9d57.jpg
The official said that he will not comment on the information that Dmitriev brought from the United States, adding that it is impractical to communicate on the settlement via media. All the main parameters of Russia's position on the settlement in Ukraine are well known to the United States, Peskov added.Moscow hopes that Warsaw remembers that the G20 is an economic association, Peskov said, commenting on Poland's desire to become a permanent member of the G20.Poland is a big economy for eastern Europe, but there is a question whether its parameters correspond to the G20, the official added.The Kremlin will inform about France's signals regarding the resumption of dialogue when this happens, Dmitry Peskov also said.Last week, French President Emmanuel Macron said that Europe would benefit from resuming dialogue with Russian President Vladimir Putin in the coming weeks.The telephone conversation between Russian President Vladimir Putin and Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev on Wednesday was very warm and necessary, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.Putin and Aliyev congratulated each other on the upcoming New Year, the spokesman added.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20251221/putin-ready-to-engage-in-dialogue-with-macron---kremlin-1123338473.html
https://sputnikglobe.com/20251221/russian-special-envoy-should-receive-information-on-us-contacts-with-ukraine-and-europeans--kremlin-1123342041.html
russia
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
2025
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/01/18/1116353549_171:0:2902:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_96f8b8469d300c9130f816a93373b94a.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
rdif, dmitriev, peskov, kremlin, us
rdif, dmitriev, peskov, kremlin, us
Russian Special Envoy Reports to Putin on Results of His Trip to US - Kremlin
10:32 GMT 24.12.2025 (Updated: 10:34 GMT 24.12.2025)
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) CEO Kirill Dmitriev, who is also the Russian president's special representative for investment and economic cooperation with foreign countries, has reported to Russian President Vladimir Putin on the results of his trip to the US, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Wednesday.
"Dmitriev has already had the opportunity to report to the president on the results of his trip in all the nuances. Now, based on the information received by the head of state, we can formulate our further position and continue our contacts in the very near future through the existing channels that are currently working," Peskov told reporters.
The official said that he will not comment on the information that Dmitriev brought from the United States, adding that it is impractical to communicate on the settlement via media.
All the main parameters of Russia's position on the settlement in Ukraine are well known to the United States, Peskov added.
Moscow hopes that Warsaw remembers that the G20 is an economic association, Peskov said, commenting on Poland's desire to become a permanent member of the G20.
"We hope that Poland remembers that the G20 is an economic association with an absolute priority in discussing economic issues," Peskov told reporters, adding that Poles always tend to turn everything into politics and distort it.
Poland is a big economy for eastern Europe, but there is a question whether its parameters correspond to the G20, the official added.
The Kremlin will inform about France's signals regarding the resumption of dialogue when this happens, Dmitry Peskov also said.
Last week, French President Emmanuel Macron said that Europe would benefit from resuming dialogue with Russian President Vladimir Putin in the coming weeks.
"When this happens, we will inform you," Peskov told reporters, when asked whether the Kremlin had received signals from France about resuming dialogue.
The telephone conversation between Russian President Vladimir Putin and Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev on Wednesday was very warm and necessary, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.
"It was a very, very warm and necessary conversation," Peskov told reporters.
Putin and Aliyev congratulated each other on the upcoming New Year, the spokesman added.