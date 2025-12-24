https://sputnikglobe.com/20251224/russian-special-envoy-reports-to-putin-on-results-of-his-trip-to-us---kremlin-1123358150.html

Russian Special Envoy Reports to Putin on Results of His Trip to US - Kremlin

Russian Special Envoy Reports to Putin on Results of His Trip to US - Kremlin

Sputnik International

Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) CEO Kirill Dmitriev, who is also the Russian president's special representative for investment and economic cooperation with foreign countries, has reported to Russian President Vladimir Putin on the results of his trip to the US, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Wednesday

2025-12-24T10:32+0000

2025-12-24T10:32+0000

2025-12-24T10:34+0000

world

russia

kremlin

vladimir putin

kirill dmitriev

dmitry peskov

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/01/18/1116353549_0:160:3072:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_08a87ed6cfd04b0a5dcb1662cf5e9d57.jpg

The official said that he will not comment on the information that Dmitriev brought from the United States, adding that it is impractical to communicate on the settlement via media. All the main parameters of Russia's position on the settlement in Ukraine are well known to the United States, Peskov added.Moscow hopes that Warsaw remembers that the G20 is an economic association, Peskov said, commenting on Poland's desire to become a permanent member of the G20.Poland is a big economy for eastern Europe, but there is a question whether its parameters correspond to the G20, the official added.The Kremlin will inform about France's signals regarding the resumption of dialogue when this happens, Dmitry Peskov also said.Last week, French President Emmanuel Macron said that Europe would benefit from resuming dialogue with Russian President Vladimir Putin in the coming weeks.The telephone conversation between Russian President Vladimir Putin and Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev on Wednesday was very warm and necessary, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.Putin and Aliyev congratulated each other on the upcoming New Year, the spokesman added.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20251221/putin-ready-to-engage-in-dialogue-with-macron---kremlin-1123338473.html

https://sputnikglobe.com/20251221/russian-special-envoy-should-receive-information-on-us-contacts-with-ukraine-and-europeans--kremlin-1123342041.html

russia

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2025

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

rdif, dmitriev, peskov, kremlin, us