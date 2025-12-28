https://sputnikglobe.com/20251228/us-arms-sales-to-taiwan-push-region-toward-conflict--chinese-embassy-1123376345.html

US Arms Sales to Taiwan Push Region Toward Conflict – Chinese Embassy

The arms supply from the United States to Taiwan is pushing the region closer to conflict, the Chinese Embassy in Washington told RIA Novosti.

"Such moves will not reverse the inevitable failure of 'Taiwan independence,' and will only push the Taiwan Strait into the danger of military conflict at a faster pace," Liu Pengyu, a spokesman for the Chinese Embassy in Washington, said, commenting on the Pentagon's Defense Security Cooperation Agency announcement of $11.1 billion worth of weapons, equipment, and military services approved for sale to Taiwan. Specifically, the US arms shipment includes Javelin systems, ALTIUS-700M and ALTIUS-600 unmanned aerial vehicles, spare parts for AH-1W SuperCobra helicopters, HIMARS multiple launch rocket systems, M107A7 self-propelled artillery units, and TOW anti-tank missile systems. China has repeatedly called on the United States to stop selling arms to Taiwan and creating tension in the Taiwan Strait. The Chinese Foreign Ministry noted that military interaction between the United States and the island, as well as the US leadership's arms sales to Taiwan, grossly violated the "one China" principle and the three joint Sino-American communiques, causing great harm to China's sovereignty and security interests and threatening stability in the Taiwan Strait. Official relations between the central government of the People's Republic of China and its island province were severed in 1949 after the Kuomintang forces led by Chiang Kai-shek, defeated in the civil war with the Communist Party of China, relocated to Taiwan. Business and informal contacts between the island and mainland China resumed in the late 1980s. Since the early 1990s, the two sides have been in contact through non-governmental organizations.

