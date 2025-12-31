https://sputnikglobe.com/20251231/us-caribbean-show-of-force-comes-with-hefty-price-tag-1123391656.html
US’ Caribbean Show of Force Comes With Hefty Price Tag
US’ Caribbean Show of Force Comes With Hefty Price Tag
Sputnik International
The US could face serious problems sustaining a strike group deployed in the Caribbean amid escalating tensions with Venezuela, notes the New York Times.
2025-12-31T05:39+0000
2025-12-31T05:39+0000
2025-12-31T05:39+0000
donald trump
venezuela
caribbean
iwo jima
pentagon
us
military
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/0b/17/1123157834_0:119:2262:1391_1920x0_80_0_0_a444ea68a41e73ec8634b7e1346a53d6.jpg
One potential challenge for the Trump administration is reportedly the cost of maintaining a massive military presence in the area.The aircraft carrier Gerald R. Ford was redirected to the Caribbean in October, and if the Pentagon extends its deployment “it would delay crucial maintenance for the Ford and strain the crew’s morale," says the publication.The crew is already entering its seventh month at sea, while peacetime deployments typically do not stretch beyond six months.Besides the Ford strike group deployed near Venezuela, there is also an expeditionary strike group in the vicinity, built around the amphibious assault ship Iwo Jima, adds the report.The US claims its military presence in the Caribbean is aimed at countering drug trafficking. After destroying boats off Venezuela’s coast that were allegedly carrying narcotics, the US is now weighing strikes inside the South American country — a move Caracas denounces as a provocation and a breach of the Caribbean’s demilitarized status.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20251227/us-cannot-impose-colonial-slave-domination-on-venezuela--maduro-1123373471.html
venezuela
caribbean
iwo jima
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
2025
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/0b/17/1123157834_126:0:2137:1508_1920x0_80_0_0_9c16099dcb9542bd0b6ad0fa1cbe3580.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
us strike group, caribbean, venezuela, us pressure on venezuela
us strike group, caribbean, venezuela, us pressure on venezuela
US’ Caribbean Show of Force Comes With Hefty Price Tag
The US could face serious problems sustaining a strike group deployed in the Caribbean amid escalating tensions with Venezuela, notes the New York Times.
One potential challenge for the Trump administration
is reportedly the cost of maintaining a massive military presence in the area.
The aircraft carrier Gerald R. Ford was redirected to the Caribbean in October, and if the Pentagon extends its deployment “it would delay crucial maintenance for the Ford and strain the crew’s morale," says the publication.
The crew is already entering its seventh month at sea, while peacetime deployments typically do not stretch beyond six months.
Besides the Ford strike group deployed near Venezuela
, there is also an expeditionary strike group in the vicinity, built around the amphibious assault ship Iwo Jima, adds the report.
The US claims its military presence in the Caribbean is aimed at countering drug trafficking.
After destroying boats off Venezuela’s coast that were allegedly carrying narcotics, the US is now weighing strikes inside the South American country — a move Caracas denounces as a provocation and a breach of the Caribbean’s demilitarized status.