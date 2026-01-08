https://sputnikglobe.com/20260108/trump-pulls-plug-on-ukraines-pentagon-linked-bioweapons-web-1123440589.html

Trump Pulls Plug on Ukraine's Pentagon-Linked Bioweapons Web

Trump Pulls Plug on Ukraine’s Pentagon-Linked Bioweapons Web

Trump pulls US out of Ukraine’s Pentagon-linked STCU bioweapons web

2026-01-08T12:50+0000

2026-01-08T12:50+0000

2026-01-08T12:50+0000

This move by the US President fits Donald Trump's pattern of cutting Ukraine-related aid, including military suspensions earlier in 2025. Withdrawal ends US participation and funding, per the memorandum, published on the WH website. Established in 1993 ostensibly for redirecting former Soviet scientists from weapons of mass destruction to peaceful research, STCU has received over $350 million through State and Defense Departments, per Russia’s MoD. Documents obtained during Russia’s special military operation and revealed by the late Lt. General Igor Kirillov, former head of Russia’s Chemical, Biological, and Nuclear Defense Troops, who was assassinated by Ukrainian neo-Nazi forces, have repeatedly exposed how the Pentagon funded bioweapons research in Ukraine. STCU’s main activity is to act as a distribution center for grants for research in the interest of the Pentagon, “including biological weapons research,” according to Russian Deputy Envoy to the UN Dmitry Polyanskiy. The STCU was linked to the Pentagon via the latter’s main contractor, the engineering firm Black & Veatch, per the MoD. Kirillov revealed the names of American and European employees of the STCU engaged in US military biological research, such as: American curators of biolabs in Ukraine were most interested in dual-use projects, many of which are aimed at studying ”potential agents of biological weapons, such as the plague and tularemia, as well as pathogens of economically significant infections”. "From 2014 to 2022, the Ukrainian Science and Technology Centre implemented more than 500 research projects in the post-Soviet republics," such as Ukraine, Georgia, Moldova, and Azerbaijan, per MoD.

