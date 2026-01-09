https://sputnikglobe.com/20260109/europe-consider-boosting-nato-presence-in-arctic-to-appease-trump--reports-1123443145.html

Europe Consider Boosting NATO Presence in Arctic to Appease Trump – Reports

Europe Consider Boosting NATO Presence in Arctic to Appease Trump – Reports

Sputnik International

European countries believe that strengthening NATO's presence in the Arctic region could persuade US President Donald Trump that the United States does not need to own Greenland for security reasons, Politico reported on Friday, citing sources.

2026-01-09T09:00+0000

2026-01-09T09:00+0000

2026-01-09T09:00+0000

world

donald trump

greenland

arctic

nato

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/104725/58/1047255865_0:0:4764:2680_1920x0_80_0_0_5db667b08b1d3f80753edf4f7af7c629.jpg

On January 3, Trump told The Atlantic magazine that the US "absolutely" needed Greenland, claiming the island was "surrounded by Russian and Chinese ships." Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen urged Trump to stop threatening Greenland with annexation. At a closed Thursday meeting in Brussels, the alliance ambassadors agreed on the need to bolster NATO’s posture in the Arctic, three NATO diplomats told Politico, adding that Europeans see seeking a compromise with Trump as the first and preferred option. In particular, the meeting of NATO ambassadors reportedly discussed options such as using intelligence capabilities to improve territorial monitoring, increasing spending on Arctic defense, deploying more military equipment to the region, and holding more military exercises in the surrounding areas. One of the sources told Politico that the meeting of the alliance's 32 envoys was held in a "productive" and "constructive" atmosphere. Trump has repeatedly said that Greenland should become part of the US, citing its strategic importance for national security and the defense of the "free world," including from China and Russia. Former Greenlandic Prime Minister Mute Egede said the island was not for sale. On January 4, Katie Miller, the wife of White House Deputy Chief of Staff Stephen Miller, posted an image on X with a map of Greenland colored in the US flag, captioned "SOON." In response, Danish Ambassador to the US Jesper Moller Sorensen said that Copenhagen expected respect for the kingdom's territorial integrity. Nielsen called the image disrespectful. The island was a Danish colony until 1953. It has remained a part of the Kingdom of Denmark after gaining autonomy in 2009, with the ability to self-govern and determine its own domestic policy.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260106/denmark-plans-to-boost-military-presence-in-greenland-1123433066.html

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260108/eu-dusting-off-toolbox-in-bid-to-save-greenland-from-us-1123439664.html

greenland

arctic

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2026

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

europe, nato, arctic, trump, us, greenland, denmark, security, presence, strategy, eu