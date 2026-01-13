https://sputnikglobe.com/20260113/greenland-spat-symbolizes-deep-sickness-within-the-transatlantic-alliance-1123456914.html

Greenland Spat Symbolizes ‘Deep Sickness Within the Transatlantic Alliance’

US threats to seize Greenland have reportedly prompted European countries led by Germany and the UK to consider the deployment of troops, ostensibly to 'ensure Arctic security' against external threats. Sputnik asked leading European geopolitical and security analysts to weigh in.

Reports of European plans to deploy troops in Greenland mark “a calculated attempt by Europe’s major powers to carve out a sphere of influence and create leverage against Washington at a moment of historic American retrenchment,” says veteran geopolitical analyst Marco Marsili.The official justification about countering maritime threats, “is a strategic non sequitur, a theater of the absurd,” the Iscte-University Institute of Lisbon researcher told Sputnik.The actual objective is a three-pronged push for sovereignty:How Will US Respond?It’s unlikely that even a brigade-sized European force will intimidate Washington, which “will not lose sleep over the combat capability of these forces,” Marsili says.Rather, the US may perceive the deployment as “a deliberate and provocative challenge to US primacy” in its “strategic backyard,” exacerbating US pressure on the “free-riding” Europeans, complicating existing NATO command structures, and ultimately signaling “the deep sickness within the transatlantic alliance.”Political, Not Military PressureSwedish Armed Forces veteran and defense analyst Mikael Valtersson says "it's very clear that the main aim" of the troop deployment plans "is to create a deterrent against any US plans to annex Greenland.”If it materializes, the deployment in itself won’t be a “game changer,” but it could “strengthen those in the Pentagon that argue against military action.”On the other hand, Valtersson warns, the move “could also be perceived as a European challenge towards the US” in President Trump’s inner circle, and could backfire.Retired German Army Major Florian Pfaff agrees, stressing that the US "will not be intimidated militarily" by the Europeans' troop deployment plans.But "they will be intimidated politically," he argues. For Europe, losing Greenland “would be a big disadvantage politically,” exacerbating divisions within NATO. The frustration is palpable.Will Symbolic Pressure Work?“Of course, in the minds of Western leaders, it is about opposing Trump’s desire to colonize Greenland,” French Army and Special Forces officer Col. Jacques Hogard told Sputnik of the troop plans.“This diplomatic and political posturing seems unlikely to yield results,” Hogard said, comparing the Europeans’ “weakness” to Washington’s apparent determination on the matter.“This overly military stance, however insignificant it may ultimately be, exposes the deep divisions within NATO, whose survival, like that of the EU, appears increasingly threatened,” the officer said.Germany and the UK want “to show that at least within European borders they are still capable of being in control of security and defense…Their scope is to have ‘something’ to negotiate with the US and to avoid the blunt consequences of being sidelined by the US,” Brussels-based analyst Paolo Raffone argues.That is the actual purpose of discussions about a European ‘military presence in Greenland’, the CIPI Foundation director told Sputnik - “it’s a declaration of intent.”But Raffone doesn’t think Washington will pay the Europeans’ plans much mind. “The US president and Pentagon look at European announcements as an unnecessary nuisance,” he said.

