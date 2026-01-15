https://sputnikglobe.com/20260115/jd-vance-blocks-venezuela-war-powers-bill-with-decisive-senate-vote--reports-1123464309.html

JD Vance Blocks Venezuela War Powers Bill With Decisive Senate Vote — Reports

US Vice President JD Vance cast the tie-breaking vote in the US Senate to defeat a resolution banning American troops from taking part in operations against Venezuela 51-50, according to a C-SPAN broadcast.

Republican senators voted to dismiss a war powers resolution that sought to limit President Donald Trump’s ability to carry out further military action against Venezuela, Associated Press reported. The measure failed after two Republican senators reversed their earlier support, and Vice President JD Vance cast the tie-breaking vote.The resolution was introduced after the US launched an aggression against Venezuela and kidnapped Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro along with his wife First Lady Cilia Flores in a surprise attack on January 3. Democrats backing the measure argued that continued attacks and threats against Venezuela raise serious international law concerns and require explicit congressional authorization.Following the US attack, Caracas requested an emergency UN meeting, and Venezuela's Supreme Court temporarily assigned the duties of head of state to Vice President Delcy Rodriguez. On January 5, Rodriguez officially assumed the position of acting president of Venezuela and took the oath before the National Assembly. The Russian Foreign Ministry expressed solidarity with the Venezuelan people, demanded the release of President Maduro and his wife, and warned against further escalation. Echoing this stance, China called for their immediate release, condemning the US actions as a violation of international law. North Korea's Foreign Ministry also issued a sharp critique of American conduct.UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Volker Turk said Tuesday the US military operation in Venezuela has undermined a key principle of international law that prohibits the use of force against the territorial integrity or political independence of any state.

2026

