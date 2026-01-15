Situation in Modern World is Increasingly Deteriorating - Putin
13:58 GMT 15.01.2026 (Updated: 14:23 GMT 15.01.2026)
© Sputnik / Sergey Bobylev/
Subscribe
Stability and security in today's world directly depends on the ability of states to interact, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday.
"In today's diverse and interconnected world, universal stability and security directly depend on the ability of states to cooperate productively," Putin noted, during his speech at Thursday's diplomatic credentials ceremony.
🚨🇷🇺 Putin: Situation in modern world increasingly deteriorating— Sputnik (@SputnikInt) January 15, 2026
The Russian president is speaking at the ceremony for the presentation of credentials at the Kremlin pic.twitter.com/bXFbeCF4bp
Open and honest partnership between countries provides opportunities to solve even complex problems, Putin said, adding that the situation in the modern world is steadily deteriorating.
Peace does not come by itself, it is built every day, Putin pointed out.
"Dozens of countries around the world suffer from their sovereign rights being disrespected, and from chaos and lawlessness. And they lack the power and resources to stand up for themselves," Putin noted.
Other statements by Vladimir Putin:
Russia is sincerely committed to the ideals of a multipolar world order
Russia has always pursued, and will continue to pursue a balanced and constructive political course
A nation's security can't be ensured by compromising the security of other nations
Security must be truly comprehensive, meaning equal and indivisible
Ignoring Russia's legitimate interests led to the Ukrainian crisis
7 July 2025, 04:07 GMT