International
- Sputnik International, 1920
World
Get the latest news from around the world, live coverage, off-beat stories, features and analysis.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260115/situation-in-modern-world-is-increasingly-deteriorating---putin-1123467861.html
Situation in Modern World is Increasingly Deteriorating - Putin
Situation in Modern World is Increasingly Deteriorating - Putin
Sputnik International
The stability and security in the modern world directly depends on the ability of states to interact, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday.
2026-01-15T13:58+0000
2026-01-15T14:23+0000
world
russia
vladimir putin
security
multipolarity
multipolar world
multipolar
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07ea/01/0f/1123467698_0:173:3030:1877_1920x0_80_0_0_83cbf00e62e05bddb0e8e0e8e9100f92.jpg
"In today's diverse and interconnected world, universal stability and security directly depend on the ability of states to cooperate productively," Putin noted, during his speech at Thursday's diplomatic credentials ceremony.Open and honest partnership between countries provides opportunities to solve even complex problems, Putin said, adding that the situation in the modern world is steadily deteriorating.Peace does not come by itself, it is built every day, Putin pointed out.Other statements by Vladimir Putin:
https://sputnikglobe.com/20250707/multipolarity-is-reality--brics-must-reflect-changing-world--lavrov-1122403739.html
russia
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
2026
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07ea/01/0f/1123467698_150:0:2881:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_ac79be4b94f66c54359b238857a3a83e.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
modern world is increasingly deteriorating, russian president vladimir putin, stability and security
modern world is increasingly deteriorating, russian president vladimir putin, stability and security

Situation in Modern World is Increasingly Deteriorating - Putin

13:58 GMT 15.01.2026 (Updated: 14:23 GMT 15.01.2026)
© Sputnik / Sergey Bobylev / Go to the mediabankRussian President Vladimir Putin
Russian President Vladimir Putin - Sputnik International, 1920, 15.01.2026
© Sputnik / Sergey Bobylev
/
Go to the mediabank
Subscribe
Stability and security in today's world directly depends on the ability of states to interact, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday.
"In today's diverse and interconnected world, universal stability and security directly depend on the ability of states to cooperate productively," Putin noted, during his speech at Thursday's diplomatic credentials ceremony.
Open and honest partnership between countries provides opportunities to solve even complex problems, Putin said, adding that the situation in the modern world is steadily deteriorating.
Peace does not come by itself, it is built every day, Putin pointed out.

"Dozens of countries around the world suffer from their sovereign rights being disrespected, and from chaos and lawlessness. And they lack the power and resources to stand up for themselves," Putin noted.

Other statements by Vladimir Putin:

Russia is sincerely committed to the ideals of a multipolar world order
Russia has always pursued, and will continue to pursue a balanced and constructive political course
A nation's security can't be ensured by compromising the security of other nations
Security must be truly comprehensive, meaning equal and indivisible
Ignoring Russia's legitimate interests led to the Ukrainian crisis
Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov attends a news conference following a meeting of the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) Foreign Ministers Council in Moscow, Russia - Sputnik International, 1920, 07.07.2025
World
Multipolarity Is Reality — BRICS Must Reflect Changing World — Lavrov
7 July 2025, 04:07 GMT
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
Android APK
© 2026 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала