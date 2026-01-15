https://sputnikglobe.com/20260115/situation-in-modern-world-is-increasingly-deteriorating---putin-1123467861.html

Situation in Modern World is Increasingly Deteriorating - Putin

Situation in Modern World is Increasingly Deteriorating - Putin

Sputnik International

The stability and security in the modern world directly depends on the ability of states to interact, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday.

2026-01-15T13:58+0000

2026-01-15T13:58+0000

2026-01-15T14:23+0000

world

russia

vladimir putin

security

multipolarity

multipolar world

multipolar

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07ea/01/0f/1123467698_0:173:3030:1877_1920x0_80_0_0_83cbf00e62e05bddb0e8e0e8e9100f92.jpg

"In today's diverse and interconnected world, universal stability and security directly depend on the ability of states to cooperate productively," Putin noted, during his speech at Thursday's diplomatic credentials ceremony.Open and honest partnership between countries provides opportunities to solve even complex problems, Putin said, adding that the situation in the modern world is steadily deteriorating.Peace does not come by itself, it is built every day, Putin pointed out.Other statements by Vladimir Putin:

https://sputnikglobe.com/20250707/multipolarity-is-reality--brics-must-reflect-changing-world--lavrov-1122403739.html

russia

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2026

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

modern world is increasingly deteriorating, russian president vladimir putin, stability and security