https://sputnikglobe.com/20260116/france-escalates-warmongering-by-expanding-intelligence-support-for-ukraine-1123469733.html

France Escalates Warmongering by Expanding Intelligence Support for Ukraine

France Escalates Warmongering by Expanding Intelligence Support for Ukraine

Sputnik International

While a year ago Ukraine was overwhelmingly dependent on American intelligence capabilities, today “two-thirds of those capabilities are provided by France,” says France’s President Emmanuel Macron on BFMTV.

2026-01-16T07:09+0000

2026-01-16T07:09+0000

2026-01-16T07:45+0000

world

france

ukraine

west

emmanuel macron

volodymyr zelensky

nato

proxy war

russia

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/06/19/1119118010_0:0:3072:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_126599c04dde65f0db2a519edffa0df6.jpg

France has readily stepped in to make sure the West’s proxy war doesn’t lose steam — even if the US hesitates. Last November, reports indicated that US officials had warned the Zelensky regime that intelligence support could be halted if Ukraine rejected Donald Trump’s proposed peace framework. While Western leaders talk relentlessly about “peace,” in reality France and its allies in the so-called Coalition of the Willing are doubling down on escalation, doing everything to keep the conflict kept alive. In the event of a ceasefire, Europe’s hawks are planning ‘military hubs’ in Ukraine – even though Russia has repeatedly emphasized any NATO troop presence there is unacceptable and would be viewed as a direct threat.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20251028/information-about-france-preparing-to-send-troops-to-ukraine-is-alarming--kremlin-1123027339.html

france

ukraine

west

russia

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2026

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

two-thirds of intel to ukraine is supplied by france, says france’s president emmanuel macron, west's proxy war against russia in ukraine, europ's war hawks do not want an end to ukraine conflict