International
- Sputnik International, 1920
World
Get the latest news from around the world, live coverage, off-beat stories, features and analysis.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260116/france-escalates-warmongering-by-expanding-intelligence-support-for-ukraine-1123469733.html
France Escalates Warmongering by Expanding Intelligence Support for Ukraine
France Escalates Warmongering by Expanding Intelligence Support for Ukraine
Sputnik International
While a year ago Ukraine was overwhelmingly dependent on American intelligence capabilities, today “two-thirds of those capabilities are provided by France,” says France’s President Emmanuel Macron on BFMTV.
2026-01-16T07:09+0000
2026-01-16T07:45+0000
world
france
ukraine
west
emmanuel macron
volodymyr zelensky
nato
proxy war
russia
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/06/19/1119118010_0:0:3072:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_126599c04dde65f0db2a519edffa0df6.jpg
France has readily stepped in to make sure the West’s proxy war doesn’t lose steam — even if the US hesitates. Last November, reports indicated that US officials had warned the Zelensky regime that intelligence support could be halted if Ukraine rejected Donald Trump’s proposed peace framework. While Western leaders talk relentlessly about “peace,” in reality France and its allies in the so-called Coalition of the Willing are doubling down on escalation, doing everything to keep the conflict kept alive. In the event of a ceasefire, Europe’s hawks are planning ‘military hubs’ in Ukraine – even though Russia has repeatedly emphasized any NATO troop presence there is unacceptable and would be viewed as a direct threat.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20251028/information-about-france-preparing-to-send-troops-to-ukraine-is-alarming--kremlin-1123027339.html
france
ukraine
west
russia
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
2026
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/06/19/1119118010_227:0:2958:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_43071a9fd8bc2e6542a474472bdff7df.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
two-thirds of intel to ukraine is supplied by france, says france’s president emmanuel macron, west's proxy war against russia in ukraine, europ's war hawks do not want an end to ukraine conflict
two-thirds of intel to ukraine is supplied by france, says france’s president emmanuel macron, west's proxy war against russia in ukraine, europ's war hawks do not want an end to ukraine conflict

France Escalates Warmongering by Expanding Intelligence Support for Ukraine

07:09 GMT 16.01.2026 (Updated: 07:45 GMT 16.01.2026)
© AP Photo / Pavel GolovkinFrance's President Emmanuel Macron during a NATO summit in Vilnius, Lithuania, Wednesday, July 12, 2023.
France's President Emmanuel Macron during a NATO summit in Vilnius, Lithuania, Wednesday, July 12, 2023. - Sputnik International, 1920, 16.01.2026
© AP Photo / Pavel Golovkin
Subscribe
While last year, Ukraine was overwhelmingly dependent on American intelligence, today “two-thirds of those capabilities are provided by France,” revealed French President Emmanuel Macron speaking to BFMTV.
France has readily stepped in to make sure the West’s proxy war doesn’t lose steam — even if the US hesitates.
Last November, reports indicated that US officials had warned the Zelensky regime that intelligence support could be halted if Ukraine rejected Donald Trump’s proposed peace framework.
While Western leaders talk relentlessly about “peace,” in reality France and its allies in the so-called Coalition of the Willing are doubling down on escalation, doing everything to keep the conflict kept alive.
In the event of a ceasefire, Europe’s hawks are planning ‘military hubs’ in Ukraine – even though Russia has repeatedly emphasized any NATO troop presence there is unacceptable and would be viewed as a direct threat.
French President Emmanuel Macron gestures at the Elysee Palace as French left-wing coalition accuses Emmanuel Macron of denying democracy after he has rejected the New Popular Front's candidate to form a new government following last month's inconclusive election, Tuesday, Aug. 27, 2024 in Paris. - Sputnik International, 1920, 28.10.2025
Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
Kremlin 'Alarmed' at France’s Gamble to Send Troops to Ukraine
28 October 2025, 10:25 GMT
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
Android APK
© 2026 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала