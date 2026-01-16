https://sputnikglobe.com/20260116/france-escalates-warmongering-by-expanding-intelligence-support-for-ukraine-1123469733.html
France Escalates Warmongering by Expanding Intelligence Support for Ukraine
While a year ago Ukraine was overwhelmingly dependent on American intelligence capabilities, today “two-thirds of those capabilities are provided by France,” says France’s President Emmanuel Macron on BFMTV.
France has readily stepped in to make sure the West’s proxy war doesn’t lose steam — even if the US hesitates. Last November, reports indicated that US officials had warned the Zelensky regime that intelligence support could be halted if Ukraine rejected Donald Trump’s proposed peace framework. While Western leaders talk relentlessly about “peace,” in reality France and its allies in the so-called Coalition of the Willing are doubling down on escalation, doing everything to keep the conflict kept alive. In the event of a ceasefire, Europe’s hawks are planning ‘military hubs’ in Ukraine – even though Russia has repeatedly emphasized any NATO troop presence there is unacceptable and would be viewed as a direct threat.
07:09 GMT 16.01.2026 (Updated: 07:45 GMT 16.01.2026)
While last year, Ukraine was overwhelmingly dependent on American intelligence, today “two-thirds of those capabilities are provided by France,” revealed French President Emmanuel Macron speaking to BFMTV.
France has readily stepped in to make sure the West’s proxy war
doesn’t lose steam — even if the US hesitates.
Last November, reports indicated that US officials had warned the Zelensky regime
that intelligence support could be halted if Ukraine rejected Donald Trump’s proposed peace framework.
While Western leaders talk relentlessly about “peace,” in reality France and its allies in the so-called Coalition of the Willing are doubling down on escalation, doing everything to keep the conflict kept alive.
In the event of a ceasefire, Europe’s hawks are planning ‘military hubs’ in Ukraine – even though Russia has repeatedly emphasized any NATO troop presence there is unacceptable and would be viewed as a direct threat.
28 October 2025, 10:25 GMT