Ukraine's Terms for Returning 12 Russians From Ukraine Unacceptable - Russian Ombudswoman

Ukraine’s conditions for the return of 12 residents of the Kursk region who are being held in Ukraine are unacceptable, Russia's Human Rights Commissioner Tatyana Moskalkova said on Saturday.

The Ukrainian side proposes to simultaneously "repatriate" civilians under investigation in Russia and those accused of committing offenses or crimes against Russia, the ombudswoman said.The conditions of detention for 12 Russian detainees held in Ukraine are unsatisfactory, Moskalkova also said.The ombudswoman said that the Kursk Region's residents were sending her photos of "completely unacceptable" food they have been receiving, so Russia’s negotiations with the ICRC will include the return of the region's residents. She added that the Russian side is asking the ICRC to pay visits to these people and provide them with assistance.In November 2025, Moskalkova said that 12 residents of the Kursk Region were still being detained in the Sumy Region.The issue of resuming prisoner exchanges with Ukraine was central in talks with International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) Chief Mirjana Spoljaric, Moskalkova also said.The timing of possible exchanges, as well as the number of prisoners, were not discussed, she added. Russia has transferred 2,000 parcels for Russian prisoners of war to Ukraine, Moskalkova added.

