Ukraine's Terms for Returning 12 Russians From Ukraine Unacceptable - Russian Ombudswoman
13:55 GMT 17.01.2026 (Updated: 15:32 GMT 17.01.2026)
© Пресс-служба аппарата уполномоченного по правам человека в РФ / Go to the mediabankRussia and Ukraine'sprisoner swap
© Пресс-служба аппарата уполномоченного по правам человека в РФ/
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Ukraine’s conditions for the return of 12 residents of the Kursk region who are being held in Ukraine are unacceptable, Russia's Human Rights Commissioner Tatyana Moskalkova said on Saturday.
The Ukrainian side proposes to simultaneously "repatriate" civilians under investigation in Russia and those accused of committing offenses or crimes against Russia, the ombudswoman said.
"They are not being released because the Russian side cannot fulfill the stipulated conditions. The Geneva Convention states that such individuals should be transferred to their country of citizenship without any conditions, but conditions are being imposed," Moskalkova told reporters in Geneva, adding that discussions on the return of Russian citizens have been ongoing for more than nine months.
The conditions of detention for 12 Russian detainees held in Ukraine are unsatisfactory, Moskalkova also said.
The ombudswoman said that the Kursk Region's residents were sending her photos of "completely unacceptable" food they have been receiving, so Russia’s negotiations with the ICRC will include the return of the region's residents. She added that the Russian side is asking the ICRC to pay visits to these people and provide them with assistance.
"They are fulfilling these obligations, but recent complaints have prompted us to put the detention conditions and necessary provisions for these people on the agenda [of the ICRC meeting] as one of the issues. These people are being held in temporary accommodation and cannot leave the premises. They cannot travel anywhere, as they have no documents or money to do so. They are effectively hostages to this situation," Moskalkova said.
In November 2025, Moskalkova said that 12 residents of the Kursk Region were still being detained in the Sumy Region.
The issue of resuming prisoner exchanges with Ukraine was central in talks with International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) Chief Mirjana Spoljaric, Moskalkova also said.
"The number one issue today is to unblock prisoner exchange processes. Today, I handed over the lists of those Ukrainian troops who are on our territory, and whom we are ready to hand over. Previously, Ukraine sent us lists and requested these citizens, and we agree to their return. We hope that the exchanges will be resumed," Moskalkova told reporters in Geneva.
The timing of possible exchanges, as well as the number of prisoners, were not discussed, she added.
Russia has transferred 2,000 parcels for Russian prisoners of war to Ukraine, Moskalkova added.
"Another topic of our conversation [with the ICRC] is ensuring the process of delivering parcels for our prisoners of war and, similarly, for the Ukrainian military personnel who are currently in Russia. As of today, their transfer has been completed," she said.