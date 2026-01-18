International
Approval of EU-US Trade Deal Impossible Due to Trump's Threats - European People's Party
Manfred Weber, the chairman of the European People's Party (EPP) group in the European Parliament, said that Trump's tariff threats make approval of a trade deal with Washington impossible at this stage.
US President Donald Trump announced on Saturday that he would impose a 10% tariff in February on Denmark, Norway, Sweden, France, Germany, the UK, the Netherlands, and Finland, which would subsequently increase to 25% and remain in effect until the United States concludes a deal to purchase Greenland. Greenland is part of the Kingdom of Denmark. However, Trump has repeatedly stated that the island should become part of the United States. Danish and Greenlandic authorities have warned Washington against seizing the island, noting that they expect their territorial integrity to be respected.
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Manfred Weber, the chairman of the European People's Party (EPP) group in the European Parliament, said that Trump's tariff threats make approval of a trade deal with Washington impossible at this stage.
US President Donald Trump announced on Saturday that he would impose a 10% tariff in February on Denmark, Norway, Sweden, France, Germany, the UK, the Netherlands, and Finland, which would subsequently increase to 25% and remain in effect until the United States concludes a deal to purchase Greenland.

"The EPP is in favour of the EU–US trade deal, but given Donald Trump’s threats regarding Greenland, approval is not possible at this stage. The 0% tariffs on US products must be put on hold," Weber said on X.

Greenland is part of the Kingdom of Denmark. However, Trump has repeatedly stated that the island should become part of the United States. Danish and Greenlandic authorities have warned Washington against seizing the island, noting that they expect their territorial integrity to be respected.
World
UN Urges US to Comply With UN Charter Amid Trump’s Claims to Greenland - Spokesman
Yesterday, 04:57 GMT
