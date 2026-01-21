https://sputnikglobe.com/20260121/putin-to-keep-tabs-on-response-to-maritime-law-violations-by-unfriendly-nations-1123504211.html
Putin to Keep Tabs on Response to Maritime Law Violations by Unfriendly Nations
Russian President Vladimir Putin will be briefed on how Russia plans to respond to violations of international maritime law by unfriendly countries, the Maritime Collegium said on Wednesday.
"The Chairman of the Maritime Collegium [Nikolai Patrushev] will brief the President of Russia on the outcomes of the meeting and the response measures developed," the statement read. The Presidium of the Maritime Collegium met on Wednesday to address issues related to ensuring the safety of navigation along strategic maritime routes. Particular attention was paid to concerns arising from violations of international maritime law by unfriendly states.
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russian President Vladimir Putin will be briefed on how Russia plans to respond to violations of international maritime law by unfriendly countries, the Maritime Collegium said on Wednesday.
"The Chairman of the Maritime Collegium [Nikolai Patrushev] will brief the President of Russia on the outcomes of the meeting and the response measures developed," the statement read.
The Presidium of the Maritime Collegium met on Wednesday to address issues related to ensuring the safety of navigation along strategic maritime routes
. Particular attention was paid to concerns arising from violations of international maritime law by unfriendly states.