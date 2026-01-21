International
- Sputnik International, 1920
World
Get the latest news from around the world, live coverage, off-beat stories, features and analysis.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260121/putin-to-keep-tabs-on-response-to-maritime-law-violations-by-unfriendly-nations-1123504211.html
Putin to Keep Tabs on Response to Maritime Law Violations by Unfriendly Nations
Putin to Keep Tabs on Response to Maritime Law Violations by Unfriendly Nations
Sputnik International
Russian President Vladimir Putin will be briefed on how Russia plans to respond to violations of international maritime law by unfriendly countries, the Maritime Collegium said on Wednesday.
2026-01-21T14:08+0000
2026-01-21T14:08+0000
world
vladimir putin
nikolai patrushev
russia
maritime
maritime security
maritime border
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/0c/1b/1123374733_0:0:1920:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_fe4d88d107f5f2974cd9f389ae3461d7.jpg
"The Chairman of the Maritime Collegium [Nikolai Patrushev] will brief the President of Russia on the outcomes of the meeting and the response measures developed," the statement read. The Presidium of the Maritime Collegium met on Wednesday to address issues related to ensuring the safety of navigation along strategic maritime routes. Particular attention was paid to concerns arising from violations of international maritime law by unfriendly states.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260108/us-seizure-of-marinera-gross-violation-of-principles-of-international-maritime-law---russian-mfa-1123440181.html
russia
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
2026
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/0c/1b/1123374733_183:0:1623:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_43ced382aea3f41959362c1d55c9d1b7.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
response to maritime law violations by unfriendly nations, russian president vladimir putin, maritime collegium
response to maritime law violations by unfriendly nations, russian president vladimir putin, maritime collegium

Putin to Keep Tabs on Response to Maritime Law Violations by Unfriendly Nations

14:08 GMT 21.01.2026
© Sputnik / Press Service of the President of the Russian Federation / Go to the mediabankPresident Vladimir Putin during a meeting at the command post of the Joint Group of Forces
President Vladimir Putin during a meeting at the command post of the Joint Group of Forces - Sputnik International, 1920, 21.01.2026
© Sputnik / Press Service of the President of the Russian Federation
/
Go to the mediabank
Subscribe
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russian President Vladimir Putin will be briefed on how Russia plans to respond to violations of international maritime law by unfriendly countries, the Maritime Collegium said on Wednesday.
"The Chairman of the Maritime Collegium [Nikolai Patrushev] will brief the President of Russia on the outcomes of the meeting and the response measures developed," the statement read.
The Presidium of the Maritime Collegium met on Wednesday to address issues related to ensuring the safety of navigation along strategic maritime routes. Particular attention was paid to concerns arising from violations of international maritime law by unfriendly states.
A handout image of the ship Marinera (Ex-Bella 1) seen in the distance, released on January 7, 2026. US EUROPEAN COMMAND via X/Handout via REUTERS - Sputnik International, 1920, 08.01.2026
World
US Seizure of Marinera Gross Violation of Principles of International Maritime Law - Russian MFA
8 January, 11:38 GMT
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
Android APK
© 2026 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала