Pepe Escobar: US-Russia - Why Resetting is So Hard to Do

Pepe Escobar: US-Russia - Why Resetting is So Hard to Do

A financial bombshell may be embedded in the annual BRICS summit later this year in India: the final consolidation and implementation of a BRICS unified payment system.

2026-01-29

2026-01-29T18:00+0000

2026-01-30T09:03+0000

Sherpas confirm that the Reserve Bank of India is totally on board to accelerate the full implementation of BRICS Pay - being tested since late 2024, and initially with 2027 as the deadline before a final decision.The deadline is being anticipated to 2026.Expanding on the hugely successful BRICS meeting in Kazan in October 2024, Russian sherpas are closely advising their Indian counterparts on the financial front. BRICS Pay is one of several mechanisms being tested at what I call the “BRICS lab”, most under supervision by the BRICS Business Council. This is my latest, recent column about the mechanisms.BRICS Pay essentially should unite the payment systems and digital currencies of all BRICS members and partners gathered on BRICS+ - with the potential of bypassing, in a single swift move, the US dollar, SWIFT and most of all US/EU sanctions.As it stands, the major take away is that further expanding Yevgeny Primakov’s brilliant formulation in the late 1990s, this is RIIC in effect (Russia-India-Iran-China). Call it the Primakov Quartet. Four civilization-states. Finally hitting the heart of the matter.There’s no question a concerted, organic BRICS strategy on the payment settlement front, diversifying from the US dollar (for the moment, BRICS Pay is very careful to bill itself as a “parallel, compatible option” to using SWIFT, Visa and Mastercard) will elicit ferocious backlash from the Trump 2.0 administration.And that brings us to four key factors that will be constantly interconnecting with this BRICS move to the next level.1. The Spirit of AnchorageAway from the current kabuki unrolling in Abu Dhabi, it’s not clear that the United States – much less the Kiev delegation - have really understood that the territorial aspects of the “Anchorage formula” are a matter of principle and absolutely non-negotiable for Russia.And this while the Ministry of Foreign Affairs – via Lavrov and Ryabkov – have repeatedly warned that when it comes to the level of reconciliation and where that process stands currently between Trump 2.0 and Russia, it’s actually going nowhere.There’s absolutely no way that President Putin will back down from the endlessly reiterated Russian position – actually minimal demands – on Donetsk, Luhansk, Kherson and Zaporozhye; the lineaments of the buffer zone; and the fate of those remaining in non-Russian controlled regions of Ukraine, whether they will be allowed to choose the way they live.And of course there’s the crucial matter of no business to be done with the current “criminal organization” in Kiev (Moscow terminology) – which, without blinking, would have to be brought to a war crimes tribunal.2. The NATO/EU Sadomaso PlaySergey Naryshkin, the head of the SVR (Russian foreign intel) has noted that public “incantations” about inflicting a strategic defeat on Russia on the battlefield have quieted down, but “Russophobic circles in Europe” continue to toe the line. Does that even matter - considering that geopolitically Europe is not on the table, but on the menu?Even before Davos, that head of NATO with the perpetual smile of a withered tulip, Tutti Frutti Rutti, wrote to Trump essentially saying, in a delightful paraphrase by Prof. Michael Hudson, “Don’t worry, Daddy, I’m against the EU. Fortunately, NATO is running the EU (…) I’m sure I can deliver Europe to you and let you do everything you want in Greenland, just let me take care of these other bastards in the civilian governments.”And that’s exactly what happened in Davos, where they struck some sort of shady deal – without Denmark and Greenland on the table.Once again, the only solid take away is that NATO controls the EU. Ergo, Washington runs Brussels. The EU under NATO is a US garrison state with major US bases in the Netherlands, Germany, Spain, Italy, Poland, Belgium, Portugal, Greece and Norway. And that explains how NATO ordered the EU to install two nullities - the Toxic Medusa and the Estonian with the IQ of a dismembered worm – as the top European surrender monkeys on foreign policy, with less than zero chance for Europe to exercize true sovereignty.3. The Russian Oil FactorThe official Russian position calls for the immediate release of kidnapped Venezuelan President Maduro, and at the same time warns that any military strike against Iran can totally destabilize West Asia. Does that matter? Because Washington is not listening.As the number one diktat of US foreign policy for a century has been total control of oil trade, that sets the Empire of Chaos and Russia – as well as other selected energy producers - on a certified collision course. Russia selling its energy not in US dollars will always be a target – as much as in the current case with both Venezuela and Iran.The Empire of Chaos deployed an incremental, foolproof strategy to force the EU to discard cheap, contracted Russian energy supplies and become at least 60% dependent – and rising – on American LNG. A trade deal signed in July 2025 commits the EU to buy a whopping $750 billion in US energy by 2028.It helps that the clueless Eurocracy continues to serially stab – and sanction - itself, approving early this week a regulation that will totally eliminate Russian LNG imports from the start of 2027, then pipeline gas from September 30, 2027. Member states need to “verify” the origin of the gas before authorizing imports – otherwise they are subject to severe fines and penalties.This was framed as a “trade regulation”, thus allowing it to be approved by just a reinforced majority. Hungary and Slovakia, anyway, are suing the EU.That Strategic 'Piece of Ice'The European endgame couldn’t be sweeter for the Empire of Chaos: industrial gas/electricity prices in the EU as much as four times (italics mine) higher than in key trade partners (for instance, China, Southeast Asia, Mercosur); a non-stop roll out of shutdowns and bankruptcies; further de‑industrialization – with no turning back.4. The National Security StrategyA quick reading of the new US National Security Strategy may imply that from now on there are five spheres of influence in the world: the United States; Russia; China; India; and Japan.Well, Russia and China, apart from being key BRICS/SCO members and deeply involved in a comprehensive strategic partnership, remain as “threats” (especially China; Russia has been somewhat “downgraded”). Japan is a vassal. It’s India that’s the wild card.The NSS is obsessed that “Indo-Pacific constitutes more than half of the global economy”. Well, no one across Asia knows what this Pentagonesque concept means; everyone refers to “Asia-Pacific”. Yet the concept is instrumental to make the following connection in the NSS: “The security, freedom and prosperity of the American people is directly linked to our capacity of trading and being implicated in a position of force in the Indo-Pacific.”So this is what the NSS comes down to: a not so veiled threat of war (“position of force”) and not an offer to “RIC” (Russia-India-China) of better economic relations. That, of course, is totally in synch with the desperate imperial need for extra natural resources, lebensraum, and control of strategic territories.And all that bring us to Greenland. Trump, in his own terminology, will eventually take this “piece of ice” – because the oligarchies who really run the American show need this lebensraum. Could be a lease based on Guantanamo: “Greentanamo”. Could be a referendum on ditching Denmark and joining the US. Could be paying Greenlanders to become an autonomous US territory. Could be the US buying Greenland outright.Whatever happens, it will precipitate a glacier crack up that is already in motion: the collapse of the EU, with some nation-states organizing to fend for themselves, just like it has been until the mid-20th century. Warmongering NATO though might even survive for a while - professing their uncontrollable, slavish urge to be mercilessly whipped by The Master.Final historical irony: as much as China and the Global South, the lineaments of the coming multipolar, multi-nodal world are also being woven by the dynamic internal disaggregation of the former “collective” West.

2026

