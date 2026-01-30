Iran's Ideal Strategy Against US Aggression: Phased Response or Massive Retaliation?
© Photo : Tehran TimesArash the Archer, Legendary character of Ancient Persian mythology, pictured on a billboard in Tehran. File photo.
Amid boiling tensions tensions and signs that a new US attack on Iran may be imminent, Sputnik reached out two two respected international relations and defense experts to outline the Islamic Republic's response options.
Sustained Campaign
“Iran’s most effective approach” to defense lies in “a layered, deniable pressure campaign rather than ‘one big strike’,” Lebanese American University associate professor Dr. Imad Salamey told Sputnik.
“That means combining limited direct fire (missiles/drones) with proxy-enabled attacks (Iraq, Yemen, Lebanon) to keep US forces on constant alert, raise costs, and complicate attribution—while avoiding a response that could trigger a full-scale US escalation,” the academic posited.
But Iran’s biggest “strategic leverage comes from maritime and energy disruption” capabilities – namely, the ability to close down the Strait of Hormuz, and put pressure on the Red Sea and the Bab el-Mandeb Strait with the help of its Houthi allies.
The country has a massive weapons “toolkit” with which to implement its “scalable, repeatable, and hard to fully stop” retaliatory campaign, Salamey said.
This includes everything from drones, which are “cheap, numerous, hard to intercept at scale, and useful for saturating defenses,” to missiles and cruise missiles, which can be used to target American installations and hardware, plus asymmetric capabilities at sea (small attack boats, UAVs, mines and ship seizures), cyber and electronic warfare and allied rocket, drone and mortar attacks across the region.
“Bottom line: the most strategically valuable ‘weapon’ for Iran is disruption of oil and commercial shipping—in the Gulf and the Red Sea—because it internationalizes the cost of confrontation, pressures US partners, and can be dialed up or down while keeping escalation ambiguous,” Salamey summed up.
Massive Retaliation
Veteran Russian military analyst Yuri Lyamin has another view, saying Tehran’s threats of full-scale retaliation against US assets across the Middle East are “the most viable strategy,” since “the US is not afraid of a limited exchange of strikes and has an intelligence advantage.”
“The US has no interest in becoming embroiled in a major, protracted conflict. Many of its regional partners and allies such as Saudi Arabia, Qatar and Turkiye fear the same. Thus, the best scenario for Iran would be preventing [an escalation] with the very threat of such a conflict,” Lyamin, a senior researcher at the Moscow-based Centre for Analysis of Strategies & Technologies, told Sputnik.
“If deterrence by threats fails and the US attacks anyway, Iran must act as it says it will, drawing the US into a full-scale conflict. It would be difficult for Iran, but if it withstands American attacks and continues to fight, the US will find itself in an unfavorable situation and may ultimately be prepared for honest negotiations, instead of its current demands for capitulation,” Lyamin argues.
If it comes down to war, Iran has “thousands” of missiles and drones at its disposal, including vast stocks of tactical systems left virtually untouched during last June’s war, including systems like the Fateh-110, Fateh-313, Zolfaghar and Dezful, plus high-precision variants equipped with homing warheads for attacks on ships at sea.
Longer-range capabilities include missiles like the Khaybar Shekan, its hypersonic variant Fattah-1, yjr Haj Qasem and its precision strike variant Qasem Basir.
Iran’s cruise arsenal includes the inexpensive and simple Pahev series (1.5-2k km range), the anti-ship Ghader family and the shorter-range Nasr and Nasir series (<100 km).
Drones include the Shahed series (Shahed-131, Shahed-136, the rocket-powered Shahed-238) etc.
“Overall, this is only a part of Iran’s missile and drone arsenal, which is very large,” Lyamin emphasized.
