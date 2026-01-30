https://sputnikglobe.com/20260130/venezuelan-scenario-will-not-happen-in-cuba---russian-ambassador-to-un-1123552502.html

Venezuelan Scenario Will Not Happen in Cuba - Russian Ambassador to UN

There will be no repeat of the Venezuelan scenario in Cuba, Russian Ambassador to the UN Vassily Nebenzia said on Friday.

"There has undoubtedly been betrayal in Venezuela, this is being said quite openly. Some high-ranking officials have, in fact, betrayed the president. This scenario will not work in Cuba. I think that the Americans, despite the rhetoric they have been using against Cuba lately, are still just rhetoric. Because there will be no easy ride in Cuba if they want to repeat something like what happened in Venezuela," Nebenzia told Russian TV channel.The United States may strike Iran, but now Tehran is better prepared for this than in June 2025, Russian Ambassador to the United Nations Vassily Nebenzia said.US President Donald Trump has confirmed with his recent actions that NATO has exhausted itself, Nebenzia said."NATO has really exhausted itself, we have been talking about this for a long time. President Trump simply fixed this fact in its essence. Although, of course, NATO as an organization is not going anywhere in the near future, but the concept of Euro-Atlantic security has failed," Nebenzia said.Trump needs Russia as part of the Board of Peace as a confirmation of the universality and power of this body, Vassily Nebenzia said.For the West, the principle of self-determination exists in some cases, as with Kosovo, and does not exist in others like Crimea and Donbass, Nebenzia said.On Thursday, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said that the United Nations believes that the right for self-determination is not applicable in Crimea and Donbass, like it does in Greenland."Selective quoting of the UN Charter is one of the modern vices that many member states suffer from. To choose, as our Western partners choose, the principle of territorial integrity, forgetting about the right of peoples to self-determination - for it [the West] it exists in the same plots, as, for example, with Kosovo, where there was not even a will of the people... and there are no others like in Crimea and Donbas, for example," Nebenzia said.The UN has lost any moral right to participate in talks on Ukraine, including the Secretary General, who plays only on one side of conflict, Nebenzia added.

