US Refuses to Share Plans Regarding Iran With Allies in Persian Gulf - Reports

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The US administration has not shared its goals and plans regarding Iran with its allies in the Persian Gulf, including during consultations with representatives of Saudi Arabia in Washington "aimed at gaining clarity," Fox News reported, citing a high-ranking official from a Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) state.
The allies in the Persian Gulf failed to obtain full clarity regarding Washington's assessment of the regional situation, the official said. He also noted the need to convey the GCC countries' position and their assessment of the situation to Washington.
The official also said that Saudi Arabia would not allow the United States to use its airspace or airbases for a potential military strike against Iran
.
In January, US President Donald Trump said that a "massive armada" was heading to Iran "quickly and with great power." The president warned that if no agreement on Iran's nuclear program was reached, any future US strike
on the country would be "far worse" than the previous ones.