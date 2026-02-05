https://sputnikglobe.com/20260205/russia-ready-to-see-neutral-friendly-ukraine-as-neighbor---lavrov-1123596076.html

Russia Ready to See Neutral, Friendly Ukraine as Neighbor - Lavrov

Ukraine, which Russia is willing to see as a neighbor, should be neutral and friendly, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said.

"It must be a friendly Ukraine – not necessarily allied with us, but neutral and benevolent. And this, of course, presupposes respect not only for the rights of the people living in the territory that will remain with Ukraine, not only respect for their access to the benefits of civilization like heating, food, or water – but also respect for their fundamental human rights, including language, education, and religion," Lavrov said in an interview with Rick Sanchez for the RT broadcaster. It is unacceptable to "entrench" the Kiev regime with any security guarantees while maintaining Nazi laws that discriminate against the Russian language, the Russian foreign minister added. "As for calls for a ceasefire, you know that hysteria has now erupted over claims that we are inhumanely cutting off electricity to cities, that people are suffering and freezing, and that Russia is striking energy facilities. We were never the first to start these actions. It was precisely the Ukrainians who were the first to strike our energy facilities and other civilian targets, including residential buildings, shops, and hospitals. A year ago, a passenger train was blown up – with no military component whatsoever," Lavrov also said.The West's response plan to Russia's possible "violations" of agreements on Ukraine is absurd, Sergey Lavrov said."This is absurd. But it is a very telling kind of absurd. What does it mean? For the past year, the West – Europe especially – kept saying one thing: we need reliable security guarantees – an immediate ceasefire and security guarantees. We asked them – if you are not solving the underlying issues, would not these guarantees just mean that any ceasefire gets used to pump more weapons into Ukraine? They did not hear that logic, did not respond to it at all," Lavrov said.European politicians today abandoned the rhetoric about defeating Russia, Lavrov said.Russia has contacts with some European leaders, but they are not made public, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said."I will not hide it — we do have contacts with some European leaders. They call us and ask that these conversations not be made public. Some even show up here and communicate through back channels. But nothing they tell us about their ideas in these closed, confidential exchanges differs in any way from what they say publicly," Lavrov said.Russia hears typical statements about Ukraine in its private contacts with the Europeans, Lavrov added.French President Emmanuel Macron's vague plans to call Russian President Vladimir Putin are "pathetic diplomacy," but the Russian leader is always open to substantive discussions, and serious proposals will receive an appropriate response, Sergey Lavrov said.Russia is ready to contribute to resolving the problem of enriched uranium stockpiles in Iran if and when Washington and Tehran reach a deal, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said."The Iranians, Israelis, and Americans know that we are once again ready to offer our services in terms of contributing to the implementation of the agreement, when, I hope, or if it is reached. It will in some way touch upon the issue of uranium enrichment and enriched uranium stockpiles. And we have the capacity to offer our services here. The parties are aware of these services," Lavrov said.Currently the most important thing is for the parties to reach an agreement, the minister added.

