Iran Consulting With Russia, China Ahead of US-Iran Talks - Source
Iran Consulting With Russia, China Ahead of US-Iran Talks - Source
Tehran is holding consultations with Moscow and Beijing ahead of talks between Iran and the United States on the Islamic Republic's nuclear program, an Iranian source told Sputnik.
"Iran is seriously committed to finding a solution that meets the interests of all parties, particularly [the interests of] countries in the region, and to this end, it is holding consultations with regional players, Russia and China, despite the fact that pressure from radical circles close to Israel is complicating the process," the source said. On Friday, US special envoy Steve Witkoff and Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi are expected to hold nuclear talks in Oman. In January, US President Donald Trump said a "massive armada" was heading towards Iran, adding that he hoped Tehran would agree to negotiate and sign a "fair and equitable" deal involving the complete abandonment of nuclear weapons. The president warned that if no agreement on Iran's nuclear program was reached, any future US strike on the country would be "far worse" than the previous ones.
