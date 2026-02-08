https://sputnikglobe.com/20260208/austria-refrains-from-inviting-russian-officials-to-events-on-world-war-ii---zakharova-1123607285.html

Austria Refrains From Inviting Russian Officials to Events on World War II - Zakharova

Vienna is publicly refraining from inviting Russian officials to commemorative events marking World War II, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova told Sputnik.

"Since 2022, the Austrian authorities have emphatically and publicly refrained from inviting Russian officials, including our diplomats in Austria, to commemorative events," Zakharova said. Speaking about preserving the memory of Soviet war prisoners who died in Mauthausen, the spokeswoman said that on June 20, 1947, the Soviet authorities handed over the former Mauthausen concentration camp to Austria with the expressed wish for a memorial to be built there. Under the 1955 State Treaty on the Restoration of Independent and Democratic Austria, the Austrian authorities are responsible for taking care of more than 230 Soviet memorials and burial sites from World War I and World War II, Zakharova said. Austria is faithfully fulfilling its obligations, because military graves and monuments are maintained in a dignified manner, Zakharova added.Russia is concerned about the fact that Germany, Italy and Japan do not support the UN resolution condemning the glorification of Nazism, Maria Zakharova said.Such actions cast doubt on the sincerity of their past statements regarding the responsibility of Germany, Italy and Japan for starting World War II, as well as their remorse for genocide, numerous war crimes and crimes against humanity, she added."What additional and expanded role can these countries play in the UN Security Council if they vote against the basic principles enshrined in the UN Charter?" Zakharova said.Russia has submitted a resolution on "combating the glorification of Nazism" with the UN General Assembly every year since 2005. The latest edition, co-sponsored by 44 nations, was adopted at the plenary session of the 80th General Assembly in New York in a 119-51 vote, with 10 countries abstaining.

