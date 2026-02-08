https://sputnikglobe.com/20260208/hundreds-march-in-vienna-against-dropping-neutrality-status-rapprochement-with-nato-1123607653.html
Hundreds March in Vienna Against Dropping Neutrality Status, Rapprochement With NATO
A protest against the Austrian government's policy of pushing the small alpine nation further away from military neutrality and closer to NATO took place in central Vienna on Saturday.
The demonstrators gathered in front of the Federal Chancellery building to protest against calls to create a common EU army, arguing this would undermine Austria's decades-old policy of military non-alignment. After the event, the demonstrators marched in central Vienna, banging the drums and carrying Austrian national flags and banners that read, "Yes to neutrality and peace, no to NATO" and called for a world without weapons. The protesters spoke out against censorship and restrictions on freedom of speech, including on social media, against digital identification and biometric monitoring, as well as against possible account blocking and restrictions on access to online platforms. Rutter cited Australia as an example, saying that access to Australian online services requires identification through personal documents or digital ID. The event was billed as an "anti-government demonstration." The protest was organized by a movement advocating for direct democracy, the preservation of Austria's neutral status and a peaceful foreign policy.
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - A protest against the Austrian government's policy of pushing the small alpine nation further away from military neutrality and closer to NATO took place in central Vienna on Saturday.
The demonstrators gathered in front of the Federal Chancellery building to protest against calls to create a common EU army, arguing this would undermine Austria's decades-old policy of military non-alignment.
"We must ensure that this policy, which is gradually trying to drag us into the EU army, does not prevail. We must say no to the EU army from the very beginning. We must include this topic in the discussion about the future of our military, regardless of whether it concerns service time or anything else," Martin Rutter, an organizer of the rally, said while addressing the protesters from the stage.
After the event, the demonstrators marched in central Vienna, banging the drums and carrying Austrian national flags and banners that read, "Yes to neutrality and peace, no to NATO
" and called for a world without weapons.
The protesters spoke out against censorship and restrictions on freedom of speech, including on social media, against digital identification and biometric monitoring, as well as against possible account blocking and restrictions on access to online platforms. Rutter cited Australia as an example, saying that access to Australian online services requires identification through personal documents or digital ID.
The event was billed as an "anti-government demonstration." The protest was organized by a movement advocating for direct democracy, the preservation of Austria's neutral status and a peaceful foreign policy.
