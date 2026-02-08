International
- Sputnik International, 1920
World
Get the latest news from around the world, live coverage, off-beat stories, features and analysis.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260208/hundreds-march-in-vienna-against-dropping-neutrality-status-rapprochement-with-nato-1123607653.html
Hundreds March in Vienna Against Dropping Neutrality Status, Rapprochement With NATO
Hundreds March in Vienna Against Dropping Neutrality Status, Rapprochement With NATO
Sputnik International
A protest against the Austrian government's policy of pushing the small alpine nation further away from military neutrality and closer to NATO took place in central Vienna on Saturday.
2026-02-08T14:34+0000
2026-02-08T14:34+0000
world
vienna
austria
european union (eu)
nato
europe
protest
protest rally
public protest
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07ea/02/08/1123607495_0:0:1920:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_a7aee459e7be3f65bb879805c6e1df17.jpg
The demonstrators gathered in front of the Federal Chancellery building to protest against calls to create a common EU army, arguing this would undermine Austria's decades-old policy of military non-alignment. After the event, the demonstrators marched in central Vienna, banging the drums and carrying Austrian national flags and banners that read, "Yes to neutrality and peace, no to NATO" and called for a world without weapons. The protesters spoke out against censorship and restrictions on freedom of speech, including on social media, against digital identification and biometric monitoring, as well as against possible account blocking and restrictions on access to online platforms. Rutter cited Australia as an example, saying that access to Australian online services requires identification through personal documents or digital ID. The event was billed as an "anti-government demonstration." The protest was organized by a movement advocating for direct democracy, the preservation of Austria's neutral status and a peaceful foreign policy.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20251205/thousands-of-school-students-protest-in-germany-against-military-service-bill---reports-1123243531.html
vienna
austria
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
2026
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
Anti-NATO march in Vienna
Sputnik International
Anti-NATO march in Vienna
2026-02-08T14:34+0000
true
PT0M55S
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07ea/02/08/1123607495_240:0:1680:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_9b8a5ba011481860a3de5b657e6482f7.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
protest against the austrian government's policy, military neutrality and closer to nato, hundreds march
protest against the austrian government's policy, military neutrality and closer to nato, hundreds march

Hundreds March in Vienna Against Dropping Neutrality Status, Rapprochement With NATO

14:34 GMT 08.02.2026
© Sputnik
Subscribe
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - A protest against the Austrian government's policy of pushing the small alpine nation further away from military neutrality and closer to NATO took place in central Vienna on Saturday.
The demonstrators gathered in front of the Federal Chancellery building to protest against calls to create a common EU army, arguing this would undermine Austria's decades-old policy of military non-alignment.
"We must ensure that this policy, which is gradually trying to drag us into the EU army, does not prevail. We must say no to the EU army from the very beginning. We must include this topic in the discussion about the future of our military, regardless of whether it concerns service time or anything else," Martin Rutter, an organizer of the rally, said while addressing the protesters from the stage.
After the event, the demonstrators marched in central Vienna, banging the drums and carrying Austrian national flags and banners that read, "Yes to neutrality and peace, no to NATO" and called for a world without weapons.
The protesters spoke out against censorship and restrictions on freedom of speech, including on social media, against digital identification and biometric monitoring, as well as against possible account blocking and restrictions on access to online platforms. Rutter cited Australia as an example, saying that access to Australian online services requires identification through personal documents or digital ID.
The event was billed as an "anti-government demonstration." The protest was organized by a movement advocating for direct democracy, the preservation of Austria's neutral status and a peaceful foreign policy.
German soldiers at a training range in Pabrade, north of the capital Vilnius, Lithuania on Wednesday, May 29, 2024. ' - Sputnik International, 1920, 05.12.2025
World
Thousands of School Students Protest in Germany Against Military Service Bill - Reports
5 December 2025, 22:11 GMT
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
Android APK
© 2026 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала