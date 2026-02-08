https://sputnikglobe.com/20260208/hundreds-march-in-vienna-against-dropping-neutrality-status-rapprochement-with-nato-1123607653.html

Hundreds March in Vienna Against Dropping Neutrality Status, Rapprochement With NATO

Hundreds March in Vienna Against Dropping Neutrality Status, Rapprochement With NATO

Sputnik International

A protest against the Austrian government's policy of pushing the small alpine nation further away from military neutrality and closer to NATO took place in central Vienna on Saturday.

2026-02-08T14:34+0000

2026-02-08T14:34+0000

2026-02-08T14:34+0000

world

vienna

austria

european union (eu)

nato

europe

protest

protest rally

public protest

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07ea/02/08/1123607495_0:0:1920:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_a7aee459e7be3f65bb879805c6e1df17.jpg

The demonstrators gathered in front of the Federal Chancellery building to protest against calls to create a common EU army, arguing this would undermine Austria's decades-old policy of military non-alignment. After the event, the demonstrators marched in central Vienna, banging the drums and carrying Austrian national flags and banners that read, "Yes to neutrality and peace, no to NATO" and called for a world without weapons. The protesters spoke out against censorship and restrictions on freedom of speech, including on social media, against digital identification and biometric monitoring, as well as against possible account blocking and restrictions on access to online platforms. Rutter cited Australia as an example, saying that access to Australian online services requires identification through personal documents or digital ID. The event was billed as an "anti-government demonstration." The protest was organized by a movement advocating for direct democracy, the preservation of Austria's neutral status and a peaceful foreign policy.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20251205/thousands-of-school-students-protest-in-germany-against-military-service-bill---reports-1123243531.html

vienna

austria

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2026

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Anti-NATO march in Vienna Sputnik International Anti-NATO march in Vienna 2026-02-08T14:34+0000 true PT0M55S

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

protest against the austrian government's policy, military neutrality and closer to nato, hundreds march