Nearly 70% of Germans Disapprove of Chancellor Merz - Poll

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Nearly 70% of Germans disapprove of Friedrich Merz's performance as chancellor of Germany, the Bild newspaper reported on Saturday, citing an INSA Institute survey.
The poll showed 67% dissatisfaction with Merz
, which is up 5 points from January, 23% approval (down 5 points), and 10% undecided. Only 22% back the German government (down 3 points), while 68% disapprove (up 2 points).
The survey was conducted from February 5-6 among 1,002 Germans. No margin of error was given.
The right-wing Alternative for Germany (AfD) held a steady at 26%, staying Germany's top party, according to the report. The alliance of Christian Democratic Union and Christian Social Union (CDU/CSU) slipped 1 point to 25%. The rating of the Social Democratic Party (SPD) stayed at 16%, The Greens at 11%, and The Left Party at 10%.
The poll on the parties’ popularity was conducted from February 2-6 among 1,202 respondents. The margin of error does not exceed 2.9 percentage points.
"From the point of view of respondents, the intermediate rise at the beginning of the year was not stable enough," INSA head Hermann Binkert said.
With SPD ratings at least holding firm, the results signal growing skepticism among CDU/CSU-leaning voters toward government work, Binkert added.