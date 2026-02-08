https://sputnikglobe.com/20260208/nearly-70-of-germans-disapprove-of-chancellor-merz---poll-1123603829.html

Nearly 70% of Germans Disapprove of Chancellor Merz - Poll

Nearly 70% of Germans Disapprove of Chancellor Merz - Poll

Sputnik International

Nearly 70% of Germans disapprove of Friedrich Merz's performance as chancellor of Germany, the Bild newspaper reported on Saturday, citing an INSA Institute survey.

2026-02-08T04:54+0000

2026-02-08T04:54+0000

2026-02-08T04:54+0000

world

friedrich merz

germany

christian democratic union (cdu)

christian social union (csu)

alternative for germany (afd)

alternative fuer deutschland (afd)

economic crisis

political opposition

political party

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/107829/85/1078298516_0:54:3104:1800_1920x0_80_0_0_24b20bf5b2d74837b53c3c78eeb4fadf.jpg

The poll showed 67% dissatisfaction with Merz, which is up 5 points from January, 23% approval (down 5 points), and 10% undecided. Only 22% back the German government (down 3 points), while 68% disapprove (up 2 points). The survey was conducted from February 5-6 among 1,002 Germans. No margin of error was given. The right-wing Alternative for Germany (AfD) held a steady at 26%, staying Germany's top party, according to the report. The alliance of Christian Democratic Union and Christian Social Union (CDU/CSU) slipped 1 point to 25%. The rating of the Social Democratic Party (SPD) stayed at 16%, The Greens at 11%, and The Left Party at 10%. The poll on the parties’ popularity was conducted from February 2-6 among 1,202 respondents. The margin of error does not exceed 2.9 percentage points. With SPD ratings at least holding firm, the results signal growing skepticism among CDU/CSU-leaning voters toward government work, Binkert added.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260208/german-economy-loses-over-11-trillion-to-crises-over-5-years---research-1123603669.html

germany

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2026

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

german economy, chancellor merz, merz downfall, lame-duck chancellor, lameduck chancellor, failed chancellor, economic collapse, economic crisis