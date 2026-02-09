https://sputnikglobe.com/20260209/work-on-ukrainian-settlement-process-continues---kremlin-1123610489.html

Work on Ukrainian Settlement Process Continues - Kremlin

Work on Ukrainian Settlement Process Continues - Kremlin

Sputnik International

Work on the Ukrainian settlement process continues, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Monday.

world

dmitry peskov

kremlin

"Work continues," Peskov told reporters, commenting on the Ukrainian settlement process.The understandings reached between Russia and the United States in Anchorage are crucial points that can shift the settlement process in Ukraine, Peskov said.The set of understandings reached during the negotiations between Russia and United States in Alaska is the "spirit of Anchorage," Peskov explained.Russia has not yet received a response to the initiative to contribute the funds from its frozen assets to the Board of Peace, Peskov said.The Russian Foreign Ministry is studying the proposal to join the Board of Peace, Peskov added.The situation in Cuba is critical, Russia is aware of this, Peskov also said.The "chokehold methods" used by the United States bring many difficulties for Cuba, the official said.

