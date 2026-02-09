Work on Ukrainian Settlement Process Continues - Kremlin
10:00 GMT 09.02.2026 (Updated: 10:37 GMT 09.02.2026)
© Sputnik / Natalia SeliverstovaMoscow Kremlin.
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Work on the Ukrainian settlement process continues, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Monday.
"Work continues," Peskov told reporters, commenting on the Ukrainian settlement process.
The understandings reached between Russia and the United States in Anchorage are crucial points that can shift the settlement process in Ukraine, Peskov said.
"We do not want to go into details. We are still convinced that it is in the best interest of things to conduct these conversations behind closed doors, not to engage in some kind of public, megaphone diplomacy in this case. The understandings that were reached in Anchorage clearly are the cornerstones. And it is precisely these understandings that can shift the settlement process and allow us to achieve a breakthrough," Peskov told reporters.
The set of understandings reached during the negotiations between Russia and United States in Alaska is the "spirit of Anchorage," Peskov explained.
Russia has not yet received a response to the initiative to contribute the funds from its frozen assets to the Board of Peace, Peskov said.
"Such a proposal was indeed made by the President of Russia. We have not received an answer yet," Peskov told reporters, answering a question if there was any clarity about the frozen funds that Russia had proposed sending for the reconstruction of Palestine.
The Russian Foreign Ministry is studying the proposal to join the Board of Peace, Peskov added.
"The topic of the Board of Peace is still being worked out by the Foreign Ministry together with our allies and partners, in accordance with the instructions of the President of Russia," the spokesman explained.
The situation in Cuba is critical, Russia is aware of this, Peskov also said.
"The situation is really critical in Cuba. We know that. We are in intensive contact with our Cuban friends through diplomatic and other channels," Peskov told reporters, adding that Russia is discussing with Cuba ways to solve problems and provide all possible assistance to the country.
The "chokehold methods" used by the United States bring many difficulties for Cuba, the official said.
